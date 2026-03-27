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Alabama Football Legend McCarron To Ride in Fastest Seat in Sports at Barber

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, March 27, 2026) – Birmingham Stallions head coach A.J. McCarron will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix powered by AmFirst on Sunday, March 29 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

McCarron led the University of Alabama to back-to-back football national championships in the 2011 and 2012 seasons as a quarterback for the Crimson Tide. He was a two-time national championship game MVP and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing his career with a 36-4 record as a starter.

He played in the NFL from 2014-21 for six teams. He then moved to the UFL and XFL spring football leagues through the 2024 season, setting numerous passing records.

Alabama native McCarron was hired in December 2025 as the head coach of his home-state Stallions, who play in the UFL.

McCarron joins a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers as he leads the field to green in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride has been taken by the likes of Tom Brady, Simu Liu, Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum and Rudy Pankow.

Coverage of the fourth NTT INDYCAR SERIES race of the season begins at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, FOX One, the FOX Sports app and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing series, with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a thrilling and demanding set of ovals and road and street circuits. More information is available on INDYCAR.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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Official Release
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Sweet Home Alabama: IndyCar returns to the Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday
Sweet Home Alabama: IndyCar returns to the Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday

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