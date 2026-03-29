RCR NCS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Challenging Martinsville Speedway Race for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Coatings/Behr Chevrolet Team

Finish: 25th

Start: 30th

Points: 27th

“We had a really fast Dow Coatings/Behr Chevrolet by the end of the race, so it’s unfortunate that our day played out the way it did. It’s taken us a lot of laps to get our car dialed in here, and we’re not sure if that’s because of the way the rubber lays down or what, but we will reset and figure it out. We opted to stay out instead of pit during a caution in Stage 1 and all of the cars behind us pitted, which ultimately caused us to lose track position and put us behind the rest of the race. This team is gritty and we won’t give up.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Battles Loose No. 8 FICO Chevrolet En Route to 24th-Place Finish at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 24th

Start: 34th

Points: 24th

“This wasn’t the weekend for the No. 8 FICO Chevrolet team here at Martinsville Speedway. From practice to qualifying to the race this afternoon we battled a loose car. The team never quit and now we’ll take what we’ve learned through the initial weeks of the season back to Welcome, NC, regroup and look to rebound after the week off.” -Kyle Busch

Tough Day for Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Team at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 33rd

Start: 37th

Points: N/A

“Overall not a great day for our United Rentals team. Going out first in qualifying hurt us with our starting position and when you start deep in the field here at Martinsville, it’s a battle to not go down a lap early. Our Chevrolet initially fired off on the loose side and we made changes to tighten the car up. After the second stop, the balance swung the other way with being too tight and we couldn’t get it back to a neutral spot. Stage 3 was just eventful with a loose wheel under our green flag stop and then being involved in an accident. Hate it for our team, everyone at RCR, and our partners but we’ll work hard to be better next time.” -Austin Hill