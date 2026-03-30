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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Martinsville Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: Cook Out 400

Location: Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Start: 3rd

Finish: 10th

Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team continued to build momentum Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, delivering a 10th-place finish in the Cook Out 400 to back up last week’s encouraging run at Darlington Raceway.

Berry also collected nine stage points, bringing his total to 36 for the day and vaulting him seven positions in the standings to 25th.

After a strong showing in practice and qualifying on Saturday, Berry rolled off third and maintained that position throughout the opening 80-lap stage to earn eight stage points.

In the second stage, Berry slipped back slightly but remained inside the top 10, finishing 10th to add another point to his total.

The final stage tested both driver and team, but Berry navigated it cleanly. Early in the run, he avoided a potential incident during a tight three-wide battle, keeping the No. 21 DEX Mustang Dark Horse pointed in the right direction and settling into 13th.

Crew chief Miles Stanley and the DEX team opted for a long-run strategy during green-flag pit stops, allowing Berry to cycle to the lead on Lap 292 and pace the field for two laps before making his stop.

Back on track in 13th, Berry worked his way forward over the closing laps, gaining three positions in the final 70 circuits to secure his second top-10 finish of the season, joining a ninth-place result in the season-opening DAYTONA 500.

Following the off-weekend for Easter, Berry and the No. 21 team return to action at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500 on April 12.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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