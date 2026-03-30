GLENN JACOBS AND NFL QUARTERBACK JOSHUA DOBBS NAMED DIGNITARIES FOR FOOD CITY 500, APRIL 12 AT BRISTOL

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 30, 2026) – Knox County (Tenn.) Mayor Glenn Jacobs, better known as WWE Wrestling superstar KANE, and NFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs have been named dignitaries for the tradition-rich Food City 500, it was announced today by officials for the popular regional grocery chain that has sponsored the race since 1992.

From top left: Glenn Jacobs, Mayor of Knox County Tennessee and a former WWE Superstar known as KANE and (bottom left) Joshua Dobbs, NFL quarterback for the New England Patriots and former star for the University of Tennessee Vols football team, have been named dignitaries for the upcoming Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

For more than two decades Jacobs won numerous titles, matches and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as superstar wrestler KANE. He will serve as the Food City Grand Marshal, delivering the command to start engines before the Food City 500, which is scheduled to take the green flag at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12 (FS1, PRN Radio). Jacobs earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature at Northeast Missouri State University where he played both football and basketball on a full scholarship. He was elected Mayor of Knox County in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Jacobs has a reputation for making Knox County a great place to live, work and raise a family.

“This is awesome,” Jacobs said. “I’m honored to serve as Grand Marshal and be a part of the unforgettable atmosphere that makes the Food City 500 one of the best events in motorsports.”

Dobbs, who earned Game MVP honors during the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol in 2016 when Tennessee defeated Virginia Tech on a field constructed inside of Bristol Motor Speedway, has been named the race’s Honorary Starter. He will wave the green flag from high up in the starter stand as 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars rumble to start the race.

“I’m incredibly honored to be named the Honorary Starter for the Food City 500,” Dobbs said. “Growing up, you learn to appreciate moments where preparation meets opportunity—and this is one of those special opportunities to be part of such an iconic race. This will be my first visit back to the racetrack since I played in front of 156 thousand fans in the ‘Battle at Bristol’ in 2016. The energy, the passion of the fans, and the tradition there are unmatched, and I’m excited to help kick things off in a way that celebrates both competition and community.”

Dobbs, from Alpharetta, Ga., has played in the NFL for nine years, including stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and his current team, the New England Patriots. Off the field, his passions extend far beyond football—he has interned with NASA, earned his private pilot license, and is working toward his instrument rating, further reflecting his love of aviation and exploration. Known as “The Passtronaut,” Dobbs embodies the rare combination of athlete, scholar, and innovator, inspiring others through his pursuit of excellence in every arena he enters.

Food City serves as the title sponsor of the spring NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 and fall Food City 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. Celebrating 35 years of racing, the supermarket retailer is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second longest in NASCAR. The Food City 500 gets under way at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 12, 2026 (FS1, PRN Radio, Sirius XM Radio). Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 164 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. Visit foodcity.com for more information.

The race weekend kicks off with the Craftsman Trucks on the Bristol high banks on the evening of April 10 for the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race (7:30 p.m., FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM Radio); On Saturday, April 11, it will be action-packed with the Suburban Propane 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race (7:30 p.m., The CW, PRN Radio, Sirius XM Radio) and Bush’s Beans Qualifying for both the Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. For ticket information, contact BMS online at www.bmstix.com or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.