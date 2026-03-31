Casey Mears Joins Beard Motorsports for Five Races in 2026

NASCAR Veteran To Drive No. 62 Chevrolet Beginning April 26 at Talladega and Concluding with Mears’ 500th Career NASCAR Cup Series Start in Season Finale at Homestead

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (March 31, 2026) – Beard Motorsports announced today that veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver Casey Mears will pilot the family-owned team’s No. 62 Chevrolet in five Cup Series races during the 2026 season beginning with the April 26 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The new collaboration includes four additional races for Mears and Beard Motorsports, culminating with Mears’ 500th career Cup Series start in the season finale Nov. 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Owned and operated by the Beard family, the team has been a fixture in superspeedway races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega since its Cup Series debut in the 2017 Daytona 500. Launched by the late Mark Beard Sr., Beard Motorsports has also made select appearances at other tracks, and that will continue in 2026.

In addition to the Jack Link’s 500 and the season-ending race at Homestead, Mears and Beard Motorsports will join forces for the Brickyard 400 on July 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 29 at Daytona, and the YellaWood 500 on Oct. 25 at Talladega.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Casey Mears for these five races in 2026,” said Amie Beard-Deja, executive vice president, Beard Motorsports. “It has been well documented that Beard Motorsports is a passion project for my family and we’ve been committed to carrying on what my dad started. To take the No. 62 Chevrolet to new venues is beyond anything we could’ve imagined when we started in 2017.

“After hearing about Casey’s desire to get to his 500th Cup Series start, we started talking. His experience in the NASCAR Cup Series and at the tracks we’ll visit with him this year makes us very excited for the rest of the season.”

Mears, who turned 48 earlier this month, made his Cup Series debut in 2003 and was a fixture in NASCAR’s top division for 14 seasons, scoring a win in the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He stepped away from full-time racing following the 2016 season, but has continued to make select Cup Series starts, with his most recent race coming earlier this year in the Daytona 500.

When Mears takes the green flag Nov. 8 at Homestead, he will become one of just 48 drivers who have reached 500 career Cup Series starts. Supporting Mears’ 2026 run with Beard Motorsports is a collection of longtime partners, featuring the Gracie Foundation.

Inspired by the late Gail “Gracie” Germain, the foundation strives to lighten the weight of the emotional journey of battling cancer through the act of a simple gesture – Gracie Gifts. These beautifully packaged care boxes, filled with comforting, uplifting and pampering items, are sent to women undergoing cancer treatment.

Gail Germain is the late wife of former Cup Series car owner Bob Germain, for whom Mears drove the No. 13 Germain Racing entry for nearly seven seasons. The pair share a longstanding relationship, with Germain helping fund Mears’ pursuit of 500 Cup Series starts.

“Partnering with Beard Motorsports, a team founded by the late Mark Beard Sr., and operated by his wife and daughter, means a lot to me. We have a feel-good story that connects with race fans,” Mears said. “One thing I’ve learned during the last year is how much I still love racing and competing. I’m incredibly appreciative of Bob Germain and his continued support as I close in on 500 Cup starts. His generosity is moving and I’m thankful for his friendship.

“I’ve watched Beard Motorsports race over the years, and it’s a team that doesn’t just show up for superspeedway races – they make races and are competitive. As a racer, that’s really appealing,” Mears added.

As it has since 2017, the Beard Motorsports Chevrolet is powered by ECR Engines. For nine years, Beard has relied on the power units built by ECR Engines – equipment that in recent seasons has helped to power drivers Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon to victory at superspeedway races.

About the Gracie Foundation:

Gail “Gracie” Germain, the inspiration for the Gracie Foundation, is the late wife of former NASCAR Cup Series car owner Bob Germain. After being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 38, Gracie took the necessary steps to survive the original diagnosis. A recurrence occurred several years later, and Gracie passed away on Sept. 5, 2015, at the age of 45. During her treatment, Gracie often remarked that “pretty little packages always make me smile, even on a really bad day.” That comment was the impetus for the Gracie Foundation, which creates and sends Gracie Gifts to women battling any form of cancer.