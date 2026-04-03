KEYSTONE RACEWAY PARK SET TO JOIN NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK

NEW ALEXANDRIA, Pa. (April 3, 2026) – NHRA officials are excited to announce that Keystone Raceway Park has returned to the NHRA Member Track Network in NHRA’s North Central Division (Division 3).

Located in New Alexandria, Pa., just outside of Pittsburgh, Keystone Raceway Park is a standout 1/4-mile dragstrip with a large group of local racers.

Keystone Raceway Park boasts a long history dating back to the 1980s and offers a full schedule and a variety of events. The track’s opening day in 2026 is April 11, running all the way through November during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season.

“NHRA is where it all started for me over 50 years ago and now with 2026 being the 75th anniversary of NHRA, it already feels natural being with NHRA,” Keystone Raceway Park’s Al Lynch said. “It takes me back in time when I had so many memories with my father, brother and the rest of my family. I am looking forward to building more memories, not just for myself, but for all of our racer and spectator friends to have the NHRA experience.”

“After 25 years, Keystone Raceway returns full circle, going back to NHRA. It has been a long time coming,” Keystone Raceway Park’s Greg Miller said. “It was the best decision for the racers as everyone loves racing at Summit Motorsports Park (for the Division 3 Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier E.T. Finals). With the 2026 changes and Al taking over the day-to-day operations, this year is going to be a great season.”

By returning to the NHRA Member Track Network, Keystone Raceway Park will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more, giving racers the opportunity to compete in the Division 3 NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier E.T. Finals on Sept. 11-13 at Summit Motorsports Park.

Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

Keystone Raceway Park will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms as it returns to NHRA during the special milestone year.

“I am extremely proud to welcome Keystone Raceway Park to the NHRA and the North Central Division,” NHRA North Central Division Director William Tharpe said. “We have worked diligently to elevate our division at every level, while continuing to challenge our NHRA Member Tracks to help shape the future of the sport. Bringing Keystone Raceway Park into the NHRA is a tremendous achievement, and the entire NHRA team and I look forward to the success that Allyn and Greg will experience as part of the NHRA North Central Division.”

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.