TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Rockingham Quotes – Brent Crews – 04.03.26

TOYOTA RACING – Brent Crews

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Quotes

ROCKINGHAM, NC (April 3, 2026) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brent Crews was made available to the media on Friday prior to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race from Rockingham Speedway.

BRENT CREWS, No. 19 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

You got the ARCA win last year. What are you looking to accomplish this year?

“I think the goal is to do the same thing that I did last year. We have a lot more cars in the O’Reilly Series – a lot of great drivers, but thankfully I’m racing with the same team that I did last year with the same paint scheme – just a bigger series. I absolutely love this place. I had my first Truck test here, I raced the ARCA car here and then my first test in the O’Reilly car was here, so I have a good bit of laps here and a win. Looking forward to it. This is one I’ve had circled on the O’Reilly schedule kind of all year. Just excited to be here.”

How did you celebrate your birthday?

“Me and some of buddies went to a Mexican restaurant at 7:15. The place was called Casa Azteca. All my friends went and my family. It was crazy. When it is your birthday, they have this big TV screen and it shows you and the whole group that you are with, and everyone was dancing. It was pretty cool. We all just hung out. It was a super chill birthday. It was great to have all of my family and my friends there.”

21st in points. Is your goal to still make the Chase?

“Yeah, I would be lying to say that we don’t look at the points and averages and all of that stuff, but I think realistically, we are all just worried about making the most of our day, whether that is maxing out the stage points and trying to do our best on strategy – no matter what that is at the end of the day – we are all just do our best at it. If that puts us in the Chase, or not, than that’s fine. We obviously missed four races. I think we are on-track to make the Chase with what we earn in points, but we will see. We will just take it as it comes and do our best each week.”

Do you have your Truck Series team, or could we see you in Truck races this season?

“Your guess is as good as mine. It is sitting at the shop, just collecting dust. If me and my dad decide to take it back out again, and start polishing it up, I will let you all know beforehand, but as of now we don’t have any plans. Hopefully, I can run some Trucks at the end of the year with TRICON or in the 70, but I think right now the main focus is the 19 car.”

How does it feel to be the lead series this weekend?

“It is really cool. Even last year for the ARCA race, I mean the stands were completely packed. I won the race and ran into the stands and had the flag, and all of this other stuff. The fans were more pumped than I’ve ever seen them, so hopefully, we can carry that into this year. It looked like everybody was super happy, and that is without Cup. If that tells you anything, I think that’s really cool. Hopefully it will be the same turnout this year, if not better, but yeah, I’m excited.”

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