Haiden Deegan Clinches Back-to-Back Monster Energy Supercross Western Divisional Championships in St. Louis

Ken Roczen Goes Back-to-Back in 450SMX Class to Tighten Title Fight

ST. LOUIS (April 4, 2026) – The return of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to the “Gateway City” was headlined by the annual Love Moto Stop Cancer Supercross honoring the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the fight against childhood cancer. With specially decorated race bikes and gear that will be auctioned off for fundraising, an already special race turned into a championship celebration inside The Dome at America’s Center as the Monster Energy SMX World Championship returned to St. Louis for the 12th race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan came into St. Louis with a shot at securing a second straight Western Divisional 250SMX Class Championship and did so by dominating against a full field of the class’ top talent during the East/West Showdown.

With a win, Deegan needed a finish of sixth or worse from teammate Max Anstie to secure the title. As the second 15 Minutes + 1 Lap Showdown Main Event in three weeks got underway, it was fellow Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Cole Davies, the Eastern Divisional points leader, who grabbed the holeshot and seized control of the early lead over the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki duo of Seth Hammaker and Nick Romano. Deegan started sixth but wasted little time making his move to the front, as he quickly stormed into second place just a few minutes into the race. Just over three seconds separated the Yamaha pair, but Deegan took chunks out of his deficit and soon made a quick pass on Davies to grab the lead with just over nine minutes to go.

Deegan proceeded to open a margin of more than 15 seconds over the field and cruised to his sixth win of the season by 15.6 seconds over Davies, who was never challenged in second. Hammaker rode to a quiet fifth consecutive podium finish in third.

The most dominant win of the season for Deegan, combined with a 15th-place finish for Anstie, was more than enough to wrap up the Western Divisional Championship. It’s the sixth career title for Deegan and puts a finishing touch on one of the most decorated 250SMX Class careers of all time. Davies, meanwhile, added to his lead over Hammaker in the Eastern Divisional title fight, with 11 points now separating the pair with four races remaining.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan captured a second straight Western Divisional title with a dominant victory in the East/West Showdown.

Haiden Deegan – 1st Place – 250SMX Class East/West Showdown

“I’m so grateful. This 250 career has been insane. As a kid I wanted to win one championship, that’s every kid’s dream. This is number six. We’re going to keep digging. I ain’t done yet. I’m not done ticking [championships] off and we’re coming to the 450 Class swinging.”

Cole Davies – 2nd Place – 250SMX Class East/West Showdown

“I’m happy with tonight. That track was gnarly. I just rode it home. I’m happy I gained points [in the Eastern Divisional Championship], because there was no need to push it in those conditions. Congrats to Haiden [Deegan].”

Seth Hammaker – 3rd Place – 250SMX Class East/West Showdown

“We’re coming to the closing stretch here [in the championship], so it’s going to be time to take a little more risk and leave a little bit more out there. I try my hardest each and every race. I try to be smart and try to be consistent, but Cole [Davies] has been riding super well. One of the gnarliest tracks I’ve ever ridden tonight, so I’m glad to get through it and get another podium. Four races left. We’ve got to get some more wins and attack.”

The 20 Minutes + 1 Lap 450SMX Class Main Event began with Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrance out front with the holeshot ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado and Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, last weekend’s winner. Behind them, points leader and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Eli Tomac started ninth. Prado went on the attack and briefly got by Lawrence for the lead, only for the Australian to fight back and regain the top spot. Roczen, meanwhile, took advantage of this and made it a three-rider battle for the race lead, as the German native made his way by Prado and then leaned on Lawrence to grab the lead. Prado slotted into second as Lawrence regrouped in third.



Roczen’s intense pace early on allowed him to establish a multi-second lead over the field, which left Prado and Lawrence to battle for second. Prado proceeded to strengthen his hold of the position as Lawrence soon lost third to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper. The leaders settled in through the middle of the race, with Roczen continuing to add to his lead, before the battle for second picked up between Prado, Cooper, and Lawrence. Cooper was persistent and made the move around the Spaniard for second, while Lawrence soon followed through into third.



Back out front, Roczen was in a class of his own for the second consecutive weekend and took the checkered flag by 13.2 seconds over Cooper, who equaled his career-best result. Lawrence rebounded from his worst outing of the season one week ago with his ninth podium of the year in third. Roczen’s back-to-back triumph is his first since the 2021 season and gives him three wins on the year.



Roczen’s victory, Lawrence’s podium, and a sixth-place finish from Tomac, who never factored into the race, has dramatically tightened the battle for the championship. Lawrence has regained a share of the points lead with Tomac, while Roczen has moved to within five points of the lead with five races to go.

Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen has moved within five points of the championship lead following back-to-back victories.

Ken Roczen – 1st Place – 450SMX Class

“I honestly still can’t believe it. That track was absolutely brutal and on top of that, it was just extremely busy. It was a brutal Main Event. Even when I had that gap, you just don’t want to make any silly mistakes that allow them to get closer and make it tight at the end. I just can’t believe I pulled off this back-to-back win. I just never stop believing. We’ve got the ball rolling. We’re going to hunker down and keep hammering.”

Justin Cooper – 2nd Place – 450SMX Class

“Three fourth places in-a-row has been a little bit frustrating, so it’s nice to get back on the box here. I think it was the toughest [race] of the year. It was challenging all day, but our setup worked. There was a little bit of cat and mouse in the beginning with Hunter [Lawrence] and Jorge [Prado], and I didn’t do myself any favors there. I couldn’t see Kenny [once into second] but I feel like my pace was really good and we brought it home.”

Hunter Lawrence – 3rd Place – 450SMX Class

“I’m pretty happy. My wrist is still really sore from the crash last weekend so I’m happy to still be in the fight. This track was so freaking gnarly and probably the worst conditions for having a sore wrist. We got in and out in one piece and got the red plate back; or sharing it. How good is this title fight narrowing down to the end? I’m looking forward to this.”

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship and Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will continue next Saturday, April 11, with Round 13 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Live broadcast coverage will be highlighted by a network showcase on NBC at 3 p.m. ET, in addition to comprehensive coverage on Peacock, beginning at 9 a.m. ET with Race Day Live, followed by the Gate Drop at 3 p.m. ET. Additionally, a domestic Spanish language broadcast is available on Peacock while international viewers can choose from dedicated English, French, and Spanish broadcasts via SMX Video Pass (www.SMXVideoPass.com).

All 17 rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship are on sale. Tickets for the SMX World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final are now on sale at SuperMotocross.com. Saturday FanFest will take place at all postseason races, Friday FanFest and camping will be available in Columbus and Ridgedale, additional details to follow.

For information about the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About Pro Motocross Championship:

The Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Pro Motocross Championship. For more information, visit ProMotocross.com.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.