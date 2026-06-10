Forte Racing Eyes Continued Success as McLaren Trophy America Heads to Road Atlanta

Four-Car Team Looks to Build on Strong Start to 2026 Season at Historic Georgia Circuit

Monrovia, Calif. (Wednesday, June 10, 2026) – Following a weather-shortened Formula 1 support weekend in Miami that still produced two podium finishes, Forte Racing heads to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for Round 3 of the 2026 McLaren Trophy America championship looking to continue its early-season momentum.

The historic 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course is widely regarded as one of North America’s premier racing venues, challenging drivers with dramatic elevation changes, blind corner entries, and some of the fastest sections on the McLaren Trophy America schedule. As the championship reaches its unofficial halfway point, Road Atlanta provides another important opportunity for teams and drivers to strengthen their position in the title fight.

Road Atlanta also holds a special place in Forte Racing history. In 2023, the team captured victory in the prestigious Petit Le Mans IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race in the GTD class during its rookie season at the top level of sports car racing. Current McLaren Trophy America driver Patrick Liddy was part of that winning lineup, giving both the team and driver a unique connection to one of the sport’s most celebrated circuits.

Arriving in Georgia, Forte Racing once again fields a four-car lineup featuring the No. 24 Cypress Land Company McLaren Artura Trophy Evo, No. 8 Sigma Plastics McLaren Artura Trophy Evo, No. 53 Race for RP McLaren Artura Trophy Evo, and No. 100 PiedParker McLaren Artura Trophy Evo.

No. 24 Cypress Land Company McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro) – Tanner Harvey / Patrick Liddy

Harvey and Liddy continue to establish themselves as championship contenders following a strong start to the 2026 season. The duo opened the year with a victory in Race 1 at Sonoma Raceway before adding another podium finish during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend. Fresh off a podium finish together in GT3 competition at Circuit Paul Ricard last weekend, the pair arrive at Road Atlanta carrying momentum and confidence into one of the most demanding events on the McLaren Trophy America schedule. With Liddy’s previous success at the historic Georgia circuit, the No. 24 team will be looking to add another strong result to its growing championship campaign.

Tanner Harvey – “I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel for the third round of the McLaren Trophy season at Road Atlanta. Miami was a strong weekend for us, but unfortunately the weather had other plans, and we got rained out before we could really show our pace. Road Atlanta is one of the most challenging and demanding tracks we visit all year—it’s fast, technical, and takes total commitment every lap.

We know the competition is going to be tough this weekend. The field is incredibly strong, and every position is going to have to be earned. Patrick and I are carrying some great momentum coming into the event after finishing second at Paul Ricard in a GT3 car, and we’re looking to build on that. Our focus is on maximizing every session, staying consistent, and putting ourselves in the fight for the top step of the podium.”

Patrick Liddy – “Road Atlanta is one of those tracks every driver looks forward to. It’s fast, technical, and rewards commitment, which makes it incredibly satisfying when you put a lap together. Tanner and I have been building momentum all season, and after another podium finish in Miami and a strong run together at Paul Ricard last weekend, we’re focused on carrying that form into the weekend. I’ve had some great memories at Road Atlanta over the years, and it’s always exciting to come back to a place with so much history and character. The field is exceptionally competitive, but the team has given us a great car and I’m confident we’ll be in the fight.”

No. 100 PiedParker McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Am) – Cooper Broll

After sweeping both Am class races at Sonoma and adding another podium result at Miami, Cooper Broll continues to build momentum in his sophomore McLaren Trophy America campaign. While Road Atlanta will represent a new challenge for the young driver, he enters the weekend focused on continuing his championship pursuit in the highly competitive Am class.

Cooper Broll – “Couldn’t be more excited for Road Atlanta! It’ll be a blast driving and racing at such a historic track. I haven’t raced Atlanta before so there’s a lot to learn but I’m feeling confident going into the weekend. Time to keep pushing for the championship!”

No. 8 Sigma Plastics McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro) – Kaia Teo / Paul Holton

The No. 8 Sigma Plastics entry welcomes Paul Holton back to the lineup after Jon Miller substituted during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Teo and Holton opened the season with a victory at Sonoma and recently completed a productive test at Road Atlanta, giving the pair valuable experience ahead of their return to championship competition together.

Kaia Teo – “I’m really looking forward to Road Atlanta this weekend. We tested here last week and had an absolute blast, so it’s exciting to come back and put everything we learned into action. It’s a challenging circuit that rewards commitment and the team has been working incredibly hard to make sure we’re ready for another competitive weekend.

Miami was such a special experience, and while the weather prevented us from running Race 2, we came away with a fourth-place class finish in Race 1. Now our focus is on Road Atlanta and continuing to build momentum as we reach the halfway point of the season.

Thank you to Forte Racing, our sponsors, and everyone supporting us along the way. We’re excited to get back out there and keep pushing.”

Paul Holton – “I’m excited to be back with Kaia and the No. 8 Sigma Plastics McLaren Artura Trophy Evo this weekend. It was great to see Kaia and Jon bring home a solid result in Miami under challenging circumstances. Road Atlanta is a track that demands confidence and commitment, and fortunately we had a productive test here that allowed us to build a strong baseline heading into the weekend. The competition continues to be incredibly close, but I believe we have the package and the team to contend for a strong result.”

No. 53 Race for RP McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro/Am) – Neil Langberg / Kevin Madsen

Beyond the competition on track, the No. 53 Race for RP McLaren Artura Trophy Evo continues to serve as a platform for raising awareness and funding for Relapsing Polychondritis, a rare autoimmune disease. Through their partnership with the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation, Langberg and Madsen use each race weekend to spotlight the challenges faced by patients while encouraging support for research efforts aimed at improving treatment options and quality of life.

As the team arrives at Road Atlanta, the mission remains front and center, with ongoing fundraising efforts and an upcoming online auction featuring a luxury Wynn Las Vegas Grand Prix package helping generate additional awareness and support.

Neil Langberg – “Hello again, this is Neil Langberg, co-driver of the No. 53 Race for RP, Forte Racing, McLaren Artura Evo Trophy car. It’s been a minute since the MTA series was racing alongside the F1 cars in Miami. This week we’re at Road Atlanta.

If you recall, thunder and lightning conditions caused the cancellation of our Sunday morning race. Autoimmune patients don’t know about cancellations and make ups. Every day presents unpleasant and difficult conditions for them.

This is why we race. Not only to drive awareness and accelerate research in order to avoid rainouts, but to also improve conditions for autoimmunity.

Please help us stay on a dry track with slick tires by making a donation to the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation today.

And don’t forget about our upcoming online auction for a luxury Wynn package for 2 at the Las Vegas GP, November 19-21. “HEY HO, LET’S GO!”

Kevin Madsen – “I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the No. 53 Race for RP McLaren Artura Trophy. Road Atlanta is a new addition this year and one of the most challenging and rewarding circuits out there. Beyond the competition, this track usually draws a crowd so it will be great to represent the Relapsing Polychondritis community there. Every race gives us an opportunity to raise awareness for this rare disease and highlight the strength and resilience of those living with it. Hopefully Neil and I can put together a great result on track and continue making a positive impact off it.”

Forte Team Management

Team Manager David Cozart is encouraged by the team’s preparation and expects all four entries to be competitive throughout the weekend.

David Cozart – “Forte is looking forward to returning to Road Atlanta for our first McLaren Trophy America competition at this track. Following a solid test session here, we are eager to correlate those findings to our performance this weekend. With seven of the best drivers in the paddock on our team, I expect strong results across the board.”

Team owner Shane Seneviratne believes Road Atlanta provides an excellent opportunity to measure the progress made by both the drivers and team through the opening months of the season.

Shane Seneviratne – “Road Atlanta has always been one of the premier road racing venues in North America, and we’re excited to bring our McLaren Trophy America program there for the first time. We’ve seen encouraging progress across all four cars through the opening rounds of the season, and the recent test gave us valuable information heading into the weekend. What continues to impress me most is the strength and depth of our driver lineup. Every one of our drivers is capable of delivering strong results, and I believe we’re well positioned for another competitive weekend.”

McLaren Trophy America action at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta begins with practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, followed by qualifying and Race 1 on Saturday. Race 2 is scheduled for Sunday as the championship continues its march toward the second half of the 2026 season.

Race weekend streaming and broadcast information will be available through McLaren Trophy America and SRO Motorsports America channels.

*Photos courtesy of Brayan Urtado

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competed in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, expanded by adding a single-car entry in the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship.

Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. The team expanded to a four-car McLaren Trophy America program for 2026 in addition to continuing their presence in the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

McLaren Trophy America Championship series’ second season will launch in March of 2026. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks including participating in the Formula 1 Miami GP in May.

2026 McLaren Trophy America Schedule:

Rounds 1 & 2: Sonoma Raceway, CA | March 27-29

Rounds 3 & 4: Miami Grand Prix. Miami, FL | May 1-3

Rounds 5 & 6: Road Atlanta, GA | June 12-14

Rounds 7 & 8: Road America, WI | August 27-30

Rounds 9 & 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN | October 8-10

ABOUT RACE FOR RP – The Official Charity of Forte Racing

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.