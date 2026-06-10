Impending Arrival of World Champion Lotte van Drunen Injects More Excitement into Must-See WMX Round from Thunder Valley

Second Stop of 2026 Season Poised to be Most Competitive Race Yet

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (June 10, 2026) – After a thrilling opening round, the 2026 Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) received an added jolt of excitement with this week’s breaking news that reigning back-to-back FIM Women’s Motocross World Champion Lotte van Drunen will make the overseas journey to compete against stars of the WMX. The 18-year-old Dutch phenom will join the fray starting this weekend, at the second round from Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, as part of the Toyota Thunder Valley National Presented by American Petroleum Institute.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lotte van Drunen to the U.S. to compete in the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony. The opportunity to add a two-time World Champion into the mix serves as yet another milestone for this series and is a testament to the talent of our athletes,” said Christina Denney, WMX Director. “This is confirmation that the world is watching WMX and it’s incredibly rewarding to know we’re building a championship that the most elite racers from across the globe want to be a part of.”

Leading the field into action in the mile-high altitude of Thunder Valley is Altus Motorsports bLU cRU Yamaha’s Lachlan Turner, who began her quest for a third straight WMX crown with a hard-fought 1-1 performance at the opening round this past weekend from Hangtown in Northern California. While Turner ultimately walked away with a sweep of the motos, it didn’t come easy as Quad Lock Honda’s Charli Cannon went bar-to-bar with Turner in each moto and nearly came away with a 1-1 sweep of her own if not for some self-inflicted misfortune. The 20-year-old Australian has yet to enjoy the thrill of victory since coming to the U.S., but if she continues to race at the level she showed at the opening round and avoids miscues, that winless distinction seems destined to end. While Turner and Cannon reached a level of their own at Hangtown, it was hard to not take notice of strong starts to the season for SLR Honda’s Mikayla Nielsen, 20, multi-time champion Jordan Jarvis, 25, and Partzilla Blaster Power PRMX Kawasaki’s Taylah McCutcheon, 21, who made her U.S. debut coming over from Australia.

The addition of van Drunen to the WMX field is poised to bring even more attention and fanfare to the growing series, with a pair of back-to-back champions from opposite sides of the world set to line up together for the first time. As a result, the anticipation of a Turner versus van Drunen showdown has grabbed the attention of the motocross world and adds even more international diversity to the WMX Championship, which will welcome six different athletes from four countries outside the United States at Thunder Valley.

Sitting more than 6,000 feet above sea level and nestled into the side of a mountain, Thunder Valley Motocross Park is unlike any other venue in American motocross. With an uphill start accompanied by multiple elevation changes, several air-inducing jumps, and an array of technical, rut-lined corners, the track layout provides a dynamic mix of obstacles that flow smoothly but become increasingly difficult as the day progresses.

On-track action for the WMX at Thunder Valley will span two days, with qualifying and the weekend’s first 12 Minutes + 1 Lap moto scheduled for Friday, June 12. The women will return to the track on Saturday, June 13, for a midday warm-up before contesting the second and final moto following the conclusion of the men’s 450SMX and 250SMX classes. For fans watching from home, the second moto can be seen live, exclusively on Peacock, with comprehensive coverage of every moto at the Thunder Valley National kicking off at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

For more information on the WMX series, visit the official website at www.RaceWMX.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #RaceWMX.

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About the Women’s Motocross Championship

The Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX), an AMA National Championship, features the world’s fastest female outdoor motocross racers. The 6-round series begins with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in June and concludes at the Ironman National in August. It includes stops at premier facilities across America, with events in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Indiana. These female racers compete in a two-moto format on machines ranging from 125cc to 250cc. The WMX series is managed by MX Sports Pro Racing, a West Virginia-based company and industry leader in power sports event production.

For more information, please visit RaceWMX.com.

About MX Sports Pro Racing

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, whose mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of racing athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.

About the American Motorcyclist Association

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling.

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.

Not a member? Join the AMA today: AmericanMotorcyclist.com/membership/join.

About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship

The Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates in a season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company at the heart of American commerce and opportunity. From health to home, auto to retail, our Synchrony products have been serving the needs of people and businesses for nearly 100 years. We provide responsible access to credit and banking products to support healthier financial lives for tens of millions of people, enabling them to access the things that matter to them. Additionally, through our innovative products and experiences, we support the growth and operations of some of the country’s most respected brands, as well as more than 400,000 small and midsize businesses and health and wellness providers that Americans rely on. Synchrony is proud to be ranked as the country’s #1 Best Company to Work For® by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.