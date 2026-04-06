Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Tennessee Army National Guard 250

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Event: Race 6 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.5-mile)

#of Laps: 250

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (3rd)

Chandler Smith (4th)

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs will take the No. 34 Ford F-150 to the high banks of the Bristol Motor Speedway looking to extend Front Row Motorsports’ dominate win streak at “The Last Great Coliseum”. In the last three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events at the 0.5-mile Tennessee track, Front Row Motorsports has brought home the checkered flag in all three events, with Riggs bringing home the trophy in Fall 2024 and Fall 2025 (and teammate Chandler Smith bringing home the trophy last Spring). In his four starts at the track, Riggs hasn’t finished outside of the top-10.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Riggs and the No. 34 team for Friday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

“As an organization, we’re all excited for Bristol,” said Riggs. “There’s just something about that track we have figured out that has made us so dominant. I feel like we left Rockingham in a good spot. We made the most of the day by executing throughout the entire race to score points in both stages and come home with a strong result. You need days like that in order to win a championship, but we want the win at Bristol even more to extend Front Row’s streak.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith looks to extend Front Row Motorsports’ Bristol Motor Speedway Truck Series win streak this Friday night. In the Truck Series, Smith is a two-time winner at the famed short track, capturing the checkered flag with Kyle Busch Motorsports in fall 2021 and more recently in pring 2025 with FRM. In total, Smith has two wins, four top-fives, and five top-10s at the track.

QuickTie™ will return with Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team this Friday. The patented structural tie-down system continues its partnership with Front Row Motorsports, supporting Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 as he builds on early-season momentum.

“We took a big hit last week to our points lead, but there’s no better place to make up those points than Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Smith. “It’s a great feeling walking into a track where not just you and your team dominate, but the whole organization. Hopefully, I can bring home another sword and trophy.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Jackman: Shane Perry

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.