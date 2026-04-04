Front Row Motorsports: Rockingham Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Rockingham Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Black’s Tire 200

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Event: Race 5 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Rockingham Speedway (1.0-mile)

Length of Race: 200 laps over one hour, 46 minutes, 0 seconds

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 5th, Finished 3rd / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

Chandler Smith (Started 33rd, Finished 36th / DQ, completed 200 of 200 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (3rd)

Chandler Smith (4th)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 4th / Stage Two: 4th / Race Result: 3rd

“P3 at the Rock to get Bare Knuckle Boxing a podium finish,” said Riggs. “Overall, it was a great day. I felt like we were a fifth to 10th place truck, we just couldn’t quite get the track position and balance where I wanted it, but Dylan (Cappello) and the team gave me the proper adjustments to help me finish strong. Really happy with everything. We need these strong, solid days to get a title.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 36th / Stage Two: 36th / Race Result: 36th

“Man, what a race,” said Smith. “Started dead last and ended up driving up to 4th. Truck was pretty good, just a game of track position all race. Unfortunate what happened following post-race inspection but we’re going keep chipping away with our heads up headed to Bristol.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.