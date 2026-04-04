NASCAR Truck Series PR
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Front Row Motorsports: Rockingham Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Rockingham Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report
Black’s Tire 200
Date: Friday, April 3, 2026
Event: Race 5 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Rockingham Speedway (1.0-mile)
Length of Race: 200 laps over one hour, 46 minutes, 0 seconds

FRM Finish:

Layne Riggs (Started 5th, Finished 3rd / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)
Chandler Smith (Started 33rd, Finished 36th / DQ, completed 200 of 200 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (3rd)
Chandler Smith (4th)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 4th / Stage Two: 4th / Race Result: 3rd

“P3 at the Rock to get Bare Knuckle Boxing a podium finish,” said Riggs. “Overall, it was a great day. I felt like we were a fifth to 10th place truck, we just couldn’t quite get the track position and balance where I wanted it, but Dylan (Cappello) and the team gave me the proper adjustments to help me finish strong. Really happy with everything. We need these strong, solid days to get a title.”

Chandler Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 36th / Stage Two: 36th / Race Result: 36th

“Man, what a race,” said Smith. “Started dead last and ended up driving up to 4th. Truck was pretty good, just a game of track position all race. Unfortunate what happened following post-race inspection but we’re going keep chipping away with our heads up headed to Bristol.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Rockingham Speedway
2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Rockingham Speedway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Cook Out 400 Race Winner Chase Elliott Post Race Q&A
19:49
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
William Sawalich captures first O’Reilly career victory at Rockingham
02:28
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim dominates for thrilling Truck victory at Rockingham
03:01

Latest articles

Haiden Deegan Clinches Back-to-Back Monster Energy Supercross Western Divisional Championships in St. Louis

Official Release -
Haiden Deegan came into St. Louis with a shot at securing a second straight Western Divisional 250SMX Class Championship and did so by dominating against a full field of the class’ top talent during the East/West Showdown.
Read more

RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Rockingham Speedway

Official Release -
Austin Hill and the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet Team Battle to 11th-Place Finish in Challenging Rockingham Speedway Race
Read more

Carson Brown Finishes a Rock-Solid Second at Rockingham

Official Release -
The 17-year-old from New London, North Carolina, finished second in the Rockingham ARCA Menards East 125 Saturday at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway
Read more

William Sawalich motors to first O’Reilly career victory at Rockingham

Andrew Kim -
The two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, led 80 of 250 laps and became the 183rd competitor to win in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series division by winning for the first time ever at The Rock.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos