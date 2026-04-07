At some point during a cross country move, almost everyone considers the same question: Is it really worth shipping the car, or should I just drive it?

Cross country car shipping is where the gap between reliable companies and unreliable ones shows up most clearly. A short state-to-state move leaves little room for things to go wrong. A coast-to-coast shipment spanning 7 to 10 days across multiple regions is a different challenge entirely. Communication matters more. The transparency of pricing matters more. And the team you are dealing with matters more than on almost any other type of shipment.

This guide covers the five best car shipping companies for cross country moves in 2026, what each one does well, and what you should realistically expect from the entire process.

What Cross Country Car Shipping Actually Costs in 2026

Before getting into the rankings, it helps to understand what the market actually looks like right now.

Pricing is not fixed. It shifts based on carrier demand, seasonality, route popularity, and the exact pickup and delivery locations. Major metro areas like Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and New York tend to have more competitive pricing due to higher carrier traffic. Rural or off-route locations typically cost more due to limited carrier availability.

Cross-country deliveries generally take between 7 and 14 days after pickup. Weather conditions, traffic, route congestion, and whether you choose open or enclosed transport all influence timelines.

With that context in place, here are the five companies that handle cross country moves most reliably in 2026.

Amerigo Auto Transport earns the top spot for cross country moves for one simple reason: consistent accountability from a U.S.-based team throughout the entire shipment.

Most cross country shipping issues follow a predictable pattern. The booking experience is smooth, the quote looks competitive, and then communication fades once the vehicle is in transit. Customers are left chasing updates on a car that is somewhere between states with no clear answers.

Amerigo operates differently. As a veteran-owned, family-run company, the same team that books your shipment remains involved until delivery. There are no handoffs to outsourced dispatch teams and no overseas call centers. Every update comes from someone who understands the route, the carrier, and the status of your vehicle in real time.

The price lock guarantee is very valuable for long-distance moves. Market conditions can change quickly between booking and carrier assignment, but Amerigo ensures the quoted price remains unchanged.

Both open and enclosed transport options are available across all cross country routes. Open transport is the most cost-effective choice for standard vehicles, while enclosed shipping is ideal for luxury, classic, or high-value cars that require additional protection.

For shipments that span thousands of miles, this level of consistency makes a measurable difference.

2. AmeriFreight

AmeriFreight is one of the most well-rounded options for cross country shipping, particularly for customers who value pricing transparency and added protection.

Their gap coverage option is a key differentiator. While standard carrier insurance works for most vehicles, gap coverage provides an extra layer of financial protection for higher-value cars, which can be important on long-distance shipments.

AmeriFreight offers competitive pricing across major cross country routes and maintains strong customer support throughout the shipping process. Their quote system is straightforward, and they offer multiple pricing tiers depending on how quickly you need your vehicle moved.

For customers looking for a balance between cost, flexibility, and protection, AmeriFreight remains a strong choice.

3. Easy Auto Ship

Easy Auto Ship stands out for its flexibility, especially for customers managing more complex cross country moves.

Their service extends beyond standard vehicles to include motorcycles, heavy equipment, and specialty items. This makes them a practical solution for households relocating multiple types of vehicles.

They also offer expedited shipping for tighter timelines and provide additional service perks such as rental car reimbursement if delays occur. These features can be especially valuable when timing is critical during a relocation.

While pricing can be slightly higher than some competitors, the added flexibility and service options make Easy Auto Ship a strong contender for more complex cross country moves.

4. RoadRunner Auto Transport

RoadRunner Auto Transport brings over 30 years of experience to cross country vehicle shipping.

Their longevity in the industry is a major advantage. They have handled virtually every type of cross country scenario, including difficult pickup locations, tight delivery schedules, and high-demand seasonal routes.

RoadRunner offers nationwide door-to-door service and competitive pricing on major shipping corridors. Their scale allows them to maintain consistent availability, especially on popular coast-to-coast routes.

For customers who prioritize experience and a proven track record, RoadRunner remains a dependable option.

5. Sherpa Auto Transport

Sherpa Auto Transport earns its place on this list with a strong focus on pricing certainty and customer experience.

Their Price Lock Promise ensures that the quoted rate does not increase after booking, which is particularly valuable for cross country shipments where pricing fluctuations are common.

Sherpa is also known for proactive communication throughout the shipment, which helps reduce uncertainty during long-distance transport. Their focus on customer service makes them a solid choice for first-time shippers who want a smoother, more guided experience.

For customers who value predictability and consistent communication, Sherpa is a reliable option.

Driving Versus Shipping: The Real Comparison

This is a question almost every customer asks before booking.

A coast-to-coast drive of approximately 2,800 miles requires around 45 to 50 hours of driving over 4 to 5 days. Fuel costs typically range from $200 to $350. Add hotel stays, meals, and return travel, and the total cost of driving can reach $600 to $900 or more.

Cross country car shipping generally ranges from $900 to $1,500, depending on the vehicle and transport type.

The cost difference will become much smaller when everything is considered. When you factor in time, convenience, and reduced wear on the vehicle, shipping is often the more practical option.

For luxury or classic cars, the decision is even clearer. Avoiding unnecessary mileage and road exposure makes shipping the obvious choice.

What to Expect from a Cross Country Shipment

Understanding the process helps avoid unnecessary stress.

Pickup windows are standard. Most companies provide a 1 to 3 day pickup window rather than a fixed date. This is how carrier routing works across long distances.

Transit times are estimates. Most cross country shipments take between 7 and 14 days depending on conditions.

Communication should be consistent. A reliable company provides updates without needing constant follow-up.

Delivery is typically door-to-door, but in dense urban areas, carriers may meet at a nearby accessible location instead of the exact address.

Final Verdict

Cross country car shipping is where the difference between a good company and the right company becomes most apparent.

Each company on this list brings a clear strength. AmeriFreight offers transparency and added protection. Easy Auto Ship provides flexibility across vehicle types. RoadRunner delivers decades of experience. Sherpa stands out for pricing certainty and communication.

Amerigo Auto Transport leads because it maintains accountability across the entire journey. With a U.S.-based team, consistent communication, and a price lock guarantee, it delivers the reliability that long-distance moves demand.

For a shipment that spans thousands of miles, choosing a cross country shipping services company that stays engaged from start to finish is what ultimately makes the experience smooth. In 2026, Amerigo remains the most dependable choice for cross country car shipping.