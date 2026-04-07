Arby’s becomes Supporting Partner of NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril

Excitement continues building for historic event at Naval Base Coronado, June 19-21

SAN DIEGO (April 7, 2026) – Arby’s has “The Meats.” NASCAR has the racing. Together they will combine those incredible ingredients to create an unforgettable experience for race fans, June 19-21, as the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy.

That’s because NASCAR announced today that Arby’s will serve as a Supporting Partner of NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, pairing two beloved brands built on passion, performance and delivering unforgettable moments for their devoted fans.

From the thunder of NASCAR to the unmistakable deliciousness of Arby’s classics, fans can expect a race weekend stacked with flavor as NASCAR embarks on its maiden voyage at Naval Base Coronado.

“As we quickly approach race weekend, it’s important to align with brands that are bold and memorable,” said Amy Lupo, President of NASCAR San Diego Race Weekend. “Arby’s brings energy, creativity and a loyal fan base that perfectly complements the excitement of NASCAR. We’re thrilled to welcome them to this historic event.”

Arby’s, the beloved fast-food chain renowned for its delicious sandwiches and signature sauces, offers a variety of high-quality proteins and innovative, crave-able sides, such as Curly Fries and Jamocha shakes. Arby’s restaurant services feature a unique blend of quick-serve speed combined with the quality and made-for-you care of fast casual.

Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. is the franchisor of the Arby’s Brand and is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. Founded in 1964, Arby’s is a leading sandwich drive-thru restaurant brand with more than 3,600 restaurants globally.

Most importantly, Arby’s is no stranger to NASCAR fans. The brand is also a partner of JR Motorsports and can be seen on the cars of NASCAR O’Reilly Parts Series stalwarts Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil and Sammy Smith throughout the season. Arby’s also served as a Founding Partner of the 2025 Chicago Street Race, bringing its signature blend of fun and flavor to one of NASCAR’s most memorable events. NASCAR fans will receive a solid serving of both during NASCAR San Diego Weekend as Arby’s branding and activation will be prominent on Naval Base Coronado.

Arby’s joins Pala Casino Golf Resort & Spa and Camping World as supporting partners of NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril. More supporting partners will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Racing action at Naval Base Coronado begins with Navy Community Day on Friday, June 19. Friday access will be open exclusively to members of the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Coronado and a limited amount of Coronado residents, culminating with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

Ticket holders from the general public will be welcome aboard June 20-21. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will take center stage on Saturday, June 20, and the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Anduril 250 Race the Base on Sunday, June 21.

Race fans are encouraged to visit www.nascarsandiego.com for the latest information.

About Arby’s.

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is a leading destination for high-quality meat-crafted sandwiches, with more than 3,500 restaurants in six global markets. Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Naval Base Coronado

Naval Base Coronado is home to 17 squadrons, three aircraft carriers, four SEAL Teams, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command squadrons, and other air, surface and subsurface commands. Notable commands include Commander Naval Air Forces, Naval Surface Force Pacific, Commander Naval Special Warfare, and the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. For more information about Naval Base Coronado and its tenant commands, visit cnrsw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Coronado and follow Naval Base Coronado on Facebook.

About Sports San Diego

Recognizing that San Diego is a premier tourist destination, the mission of Sports San Diego, a non-profit 501c3 organization, is to generate tourism, visibility, and economic impact for the San Diego region by producing the Rady Children’s Invitational, Holiday Bowl, California State Games, and recruiting outstanding sports events and experiences to San Diego. Since 1978, the association has generated more than $1 billion in economic benefit for the San Diego region.