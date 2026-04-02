Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation Continues Partnership with RFK Racing and BuildSubmarines.com to Honor Military Heroes

Concord, NC (April 2, 2026) – Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation announced today the return of its Tribute to Veterans program presented by BuildSubmarines.com, continuing a meaningful partnership now in its second year. The initiative, now in its eighth year overall and fifth alongside RFK Racing, will once again honor America’s heroes with a special tribute scheme featured on the No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang driven by NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski.

Beginning April 2, 2026, friends and family can submit the name of a hero to be displayed on Keselowski’s No. 6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, on September 6, 2026.

The Tribute to Veterans program provides a platform for individuals to recognize and celebrate those who have served, including veterans, active-duty military members, military families, and their caregivers. Each name featured on the car represents a story of sacrifice, dedication, and service to our nation.

“Tribute to Veterans has become one of the most meaningful programs we do through the foundation,” said Keselowski. “Every name on the car represents someone who has given so much in service to our country. Being able to honor those individuals at a place as special as Darlington makes this program incredibly powerful. I’m grateful for the continued support from BuildSubmarines.com and RFK Racing in helping us recognize these heroes and share their stories.”

Submissions to be part of the program are $125 per honoree, with proceeds supporting the Checkered Flag Foundation’s mission to honor and assist veterans, active-duty military members, first responders, and their families. In addition to having their hero’s name featured on the car, participants will receive a personalized certificate and commemorative gift following the Darlington race weekend.

Those wishing to submit the name of a veteran, service member, or military family member can do so via THIS LINK. Submissions will be accepted through July 13, 2026.

Participants are encouraged to share their involvement by using #TributeToVeterans and #WeveGotYour6 on social media. For additional information about the Checkered Flag Foundation and updates on the Tribute to Veterans program, visit CheckeredFlagFoundation.org or follow the Foundation on X (@BKCFF), Instagram (@CheckeredFlagFoundation), and Facebook (@CheckeredFlagFoundation).

About Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation

Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation honors and assists those who have sacrificed greatly for our country and communities. Since 2010, the foundation has supported hundreds of organizations and individuals in order to help veterans and first responders. Visit www.CheckeredFlagFoundation.org for details.

About BuildSubmarines.com

BuildSubmarines.com is the national platform created to help people find careers in maritime manufacturing- the skilled work that powers the Navy’s next generation of ships and submarines. The site connects candidates with thousands of career opportunities and includes an education hub for K-12 educators, as well as a training page for individuals looking to learn a trade skill. BuildSubmarines.com also partners with government, industry, and educational institutions to highlight the critical need for workforce in supporting the U.S. Navy’s national defense efforts. For more information, visit www.BuildSubmarines.com.

About Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.