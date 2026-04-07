Todd Lesenko Pomona Advance for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

Todd Lesenko

Mooneyes Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

April 9-12 | Pomona, California

Event Overview

Friday, April 10 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 4:30 p.m. PDT/7:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, April 11 (Nitro Qualifying & Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q3) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Semifinals: 12:30 p.m. PDT/3:30 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q4) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Finals: 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT

Sunday, April 12 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Round 1: 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT

Round 2: 1:10 p.m. PDT/4:10 p.m. EDT

Semifinals: 2:50 p.m. PDT/5:50 p.m. EDT

Finals: 4:20 p.m. PDT/7:20 p.m. EDT

TV coverage on FS1

Sunday, April 12: Qualifying show, recapping all of Friday and Saturday’s action (8:30 a.m. PDT/11:30 a.m. EDT)

Sunday, April 12: Finals show (3:30 p.m. PDT/6:30 p.m. EDT)

Notes of Interest

The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals is the third event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ 20-race calendar in 2026. Jim Dunn Racing brings its one full-time entry in Funny Car for Todd Lesenko. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Lesenko competed in the NHRA Funny Car class in 2012 for Jim Dunn Racing, so 2026 marks a homecoming for Lesenko and the iconic racing team.

As the NHRA celebrates its landmark 75th season in 2026, Jim Dunn Racing is celebrating 76 years of success in drag racing. Jim started drag racing when he was 15 years old and at 91 years old, he plans to keep going as long as he can. In 2024, Jim received the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won some of the sport’s most significant races and has provided driving opportunities for some of the biggest names in the sport.

Coming into Pomona, Lesenko is 21st in the Funny Car standings, 154 points behind leader Chad Green.

Mooneyes is the primary partner of Lesenko this weekend in Pomona. Mooneyes products and logos are an indelible part of hot rod nostalgia, easily recognizable to gearheads and novices alike. They take pride in producing high-quality products that look great and get the job done right. Mooneyes produces Moon Fuel Blocks, Moon Tanks, Moon Discs, and Moon Valve Covers among other original parts right on site in their machine shop. They also supply various parts and accessories for hot rods and kustoms as well as an expanding like of custom motorcycle products. Located in the same place since it all started back in the 1950s, Mooneyes is located in Santa Fe Springs, California.﻿

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The Winternationals will mark Lesenko’s 26th career Funny Car appearance, and his second Funny Car appearance at Pomona.

Lesenko is seeking his first win and No. 1 qualifier at the Winternationals. In 2012, he qualified 16th and upset No. 1 qualifier Robert Hight in round one before losing to Ron Capps in the second round.

Jim Dunn Racing drivers have reached the Winternationals’ semifinals three times since the team started competing in the Funny Car division in 1972. After qualifying fourth, Mike Dunn lost to Glenn Mikres in the semifinals in 1991. Three years later, Kenji Okazaki lost in the semifinals to K.C. Spurlock and, most recently, in 2021, Jim Campbell lost in the semis to J.R. Todd.

Jim Dunn won class at the Winternationals driving an altered in 1963 and 1964 and was the Top Fuel runner-up to Mike Snively in 1966. Three years thereafter (1969), he lost in the Winternationals semifinals to Don Prudhomme just a month before earning the biggest win of his driving career (at the 1969 Bakersfield Fuel and Gas Championships).

The Winternationals marks a home event for Jim Dunn Racing, with the team being based roughly 44 miles away from In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Long Beach, California.

The 2026 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals marks the 1,000th race in NHRA Funny Car history. A loaded Funny Car field will race for not only the special 75th anniversary diamond Wally, but also a special 1,000th Funny Car race trophy, with it all happening at the historic track in Pomona.

Todd Lesenko, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Mooneyes Funny Car

The Winternationals marks the 1,000th race in Funny Car history. How special would it be having a successful weekend at Jim Dunn Racing’s home event?

“It would mean the world to me to have a successful weekend for Jim Dunn and the entire team at his home track here in Pomona. Being that it’s NHRA’s 1000th race and their 75th year makes it really special. How exciting that I’m going to be racing in front of his home crowd and with all the great legends attending the event (Jim Dunn, Kenny Bernstein, Don Prudhomme, Richard Thorpe, Gary Beck, Brad Anderson, and Bruce Larsen). I’m not only looking forward to competing, but I’m also looking to get their autographs!”