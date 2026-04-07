POWEREDGE RETURNS AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS AT SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA, Calif. (April 7, 2026) – NHRA officials announced today the return of PowerEdge, a line of high-quality, competitively-priced commercial and heavy-duty truck aftermarket products, as the presenting sponsor of the 38th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at scenic Sonoma Raceway.

The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge takes place July 17-19 in Sonoma and will serve as the 11th of 20 events during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, as part of NHRA’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration.

NHRA’s annual stop at picturesque Sonoma Raceway remains a highlight for racers and fans alike. For nearly four decades, fans have packed the standout facility, which is traditionally one of the fastest tracks on the NHRA tour.

“We’re proud to once again showcase PowerEdge as the presenting sponsor of the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals,” said Jose Ramirez, Senior Manager, Sales. “As the PowerEdge brand continues to gain momentum, this partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering dependable, high‑quality solutions while connecting with the race teams, fans, and communities that share our passion for performance.”

The 2026 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge will again feature the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout. The top eight riders of the Pro Stock Motorcycle class will compete in the Callout-style specialty event with big money and bragging rights on the line.

DENSO‑sponsored six‑time world champion Matt Smith has dominated the GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle All‑Star Callout, winning the event in both 2024 and 2025. This year, he’ll face stiff competition from reigning world champion and event winner Richard Gadson and his teammate, two‑time champ Gaige Herrera.

The 2025 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge featured wins from Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Greg Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle). Brittany Force wowed fans on Friday night last year as well with an incredible run of 343.16-mph, which served as the fastest run in Top Fuel history until Force again broke the mark later in the year.

Kalitta became the winningest Top Fuel driver in Sonoma with his sixth win at the track last year, while other past Sonoma winners include multi-time world champions Antron Brown, who has five wins, Ron Capps, who leads active Funny Car racers with four wins in wine country, and Greg Anderson, who also has six Sonoma victories.

“We’re thrilled to have PowerEdge return as the presenting sponsor of the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “PowerEdge has established itself as an exciting player in the aftermarket space, and this partnership continues to be a natural fit with NHRA’s passionate fanbase. We’re proud to showcase the PowerEdge brand in Sonoma at one of the most anticipated events during our 75th anniversary season.”

To purchase tickets to the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals presented by PowerEdge, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About DENSO and PowerEdge

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company’s 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO’s operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and explore career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

PowerEdge® is a value-driven line of high quality and durable aftermarket products, designed to deliver performance, and reliability. Backed by the sales, service, and logistics support of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc.—DENSO’s North American aftermarket headquarters in Long Beach, California—PowerEdge brings trusted quality at a competitive price. For more information, visit https://www.poweredgeproducts.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.