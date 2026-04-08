ALL-STAR VILLAGE to Debut at Dover Motor Speedway During 2026 NASCAR All-Star Weekend

ALL-STAR VILLAGE makes its debut as a new centerpiece of NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at The Monster Mile

Attractions such as the Timberworks Lumberjack Show and Red, White & Brew Beer Garden highlight new fan destination

Music, personality appearances and NASCAR-themed displays add to the energy all weekend

DOVER, Del. (April 8, 2026) — Dover Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone will expand in a big way during NASCAR All-Star Weekend, May 15-17 with the debut of All-Star Village at The Monster Mile. Serving as a new hub for race weekend, All-Star Village will bring together live entertainment, interactive attractions and NASCAR-themed displays, giving fans even more to explore across the property.

Spanning more than two acres and located just steps from the Monster Monument and adjacent to Miles Beach, All-Star Village helps create the largest active Fan Zone footprint in Speedway history, adding even more entertainment, energy and space for fans throughout race weekend.

“All-Star Village brings a whole new level of fun and energy to race weekend,” said Mike Tatoian, President of Dover Motor Speedway. “We’re thrilled to create an expanded space for fans to explore, interact and celebrate as we host the All-Star Race for the very first time at The Monster Mile. With the addition of All-Star Village, we are expanding by more than two acres, creating the largest Fan Zone footprint we’ve ever had and giving fans even more to experience throughout race weekend. With the added footprint, it means more food and beverage, entertainment, interactive attractions and displays. All-Star Village will be a can’t-miss experience for everyone joining us in May.”

All-Star Village will be located adjacent to the Speedway’s Fan Zone, in the grassy area formerly known as “The Grove,” and will be open throughout race weekend.

All-Star Village Hours:

Friday, 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dover Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone is FREE to the public. Fans can find the latest Fan Zone updates and announcements at DoverMotorSpeedway.com/fans/fan-zone/.

FEATURED ALL-STAR VILLAGE ATTRACTIONS

Timberworks Lumberjack Show: Featuring professional lumberjacks with experience competing across North America, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show brings authentic timber sports to The Monster Mile. Their performers have appeared on ESPN’s Great Outdoor Games, STIHL Timbersports Series and ABC’s Wide World of Sports, delivering fast-paced demonstrations of traditional skills like axe throwing, log rolling, speed climbing and chainsaw cutting throughout the weekend.

Red, White & Brew Beer Garden: Grab a cold drink and take a break in All-Star Village at Red, White & Brew. Featuring a 2-level Busch Light bar and ample seating, this centrally located hub will become a destination to relax and recharge with friends and race fans.

Driver Signage Display: Fans can find and support their favorite drivers with signage featuring every competitor in the NASCAR All-Star Race and their top career achievements. It’s a great way to celebrate the stars of the sport and capture photos throughout the village.

All-Star Highlights Display: From “One Hot Night” to “The Pass in the Grass,” relive some of the most memorable moments in All-Star Race history. This interactive display takes fans through the history of the NASCAR All-Star Race, exploring the excitement, drama and legacy that have defined one of NASCAR’s most unique events.

Track Flags Display: All 26 NASCAR Cup Series tracks will be represented throughout All-Star Village with their official track flags on display, adding color and personality to the village atmosphere.

Music and Appearances: A live DJ will be spinning your favorite songs throughout the weekend and keeping the energy high as fans move through All-Star Village. Fans can also expect driver appearances and special guest appearances throughout the weekend, adding even more excitement to the experience.

Roaming Performers: Performers will be moving throughout All-Star Village all weekend, interacting with fans and popping up throughout the area.

Kiss My Axe: Step right up and test your aim with six lanes of axe throwing fun. Open all weekend and free to play, it’s a quick, hands-on activity where fans can compete against friends and family and see how they stack up against the rest.

Cast in Bronze: A one-of-a-kind musical performance, Cast in Bronze features a traveling carillon with 35 bells weighing a combined four tons, all played live by a single performer. Created by internationally trained carillonneur Frank DellaPenna, the act has performed everywhere from Walt Disney World’s Epcot to national television, delivering a visually striking and powerful show unlike anything else at race weekend.

The King’s Hat: A traveling, six-foot-tall handcrafted sculpture celebrating Richard Petty and the Petty family’s rich history in NASCAR, The King’s Hat features iconic imagery from Petty’s legendary career.

Food & Beverage Options: A variety of delicious food and refreshing beverage options will be available throughout All-Star Village, including pretzels, hot dogs, ice cream, root beer floats, orange crushes, among many other great options. It’s an easy stop for fans looking to grab a bite and stay refreshed during race weekend.

World’s Largest Rubber Duck: A fan-favorite returns to The Monster Mile for its third consecutive appearance in the Fan Zone, this time headlining All-Star Village. Towering more than six stories tall, this iconic attraction remains one of the most popular and most photographed spots on property.

Additional All-Star Village entertainment and attractions may be announced in the coming weeks as NASCAR All-Star Weekend approaches.

Dozens of additional Fan Zone attractions and highlights have been previously announced and can be found by visiting DoverMotorSpeedway.com/fans/fan-zone/. Widely regarded as one of the best Fan Zones in all of NASCAR, Dover Motor Speedway continues to deliver a memorable experience unlike any other sporting event.

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Weekend at Dover Motor Speedway will feature a full slate of NASCAR competition, including the ECOSAVE 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Friday, May 15, the BetRivers 200 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, May 16, and the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on Sunday, May 17. The event marks the first time the All-Star Race will be held in the Northeast and serves as the 108th NASCAR Cup Series race at The Monster Mile.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com to purchase tickets for NASCAR All-Star Weekend, explore camping and parking options, or sign up for email updates.

FOLLOW US:

Follow Dover Motor Speedway on , X, Instagram and TikTok (@MonsterMile) for the latest news and announcements.