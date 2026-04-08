NASCAR Cup Series
2015 world champion Erica Enders
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

HOOD SCOOPS SET TO RETURN TO NHRA PRO STOCK CATEGORY IN 2027

By Barry Albert
3 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (April 8, 2026) – NHRA officials announced today that hood scoops will return to Pro Stock bodies beginning in the 2027 season, along with removing the single forward-facing throttle body and replacing it with two top-mounted 4-barrel style throttle bodies. This comes from the NHRA Technical Department’s continued effort to add more parity, continue to increase participation and reduce overall long-term costs for teams.

This announcement comes a decade after the Pro Stock category transitioned from two carburetors and hood scoops to electronic fuel injection (EFI) and flat hoods in 2016.

EFI will remain for 2027, but hood scoops will return to the popular category, which has seen strong participation in recent seasons. After extensive discussion with teams, racers, engine builders and crew chiefs, the strong majority were in favor of adding a hood scoop air entry back to Pro Stock cars, starting next season.

By adding the hood scoop back, along with the new dual throttle body EFI setup, the consensus is it will provide a more beneficial and efficient way to tune the cars, with less variation from car to car.

“The general feeling among competitors and stakeholders is the current low/front air-entry setup makes the engines more difficult to tune and creates more variation from car to car than it should,” NHRA Director of Engineering Clinton Snead said. “By adding the hood scoop and top-mounted/dual throttle bodies, it should eliminate those issues, which should help all teams, but especially the smaller and lower-budget teams.

“We’re excited about the return of hood scoops and the addition of dual throttle bodies in Pro Stock. There was considerable momentum from teams, racers and engine builders to make this move, and we believe this should draw added interest from fans as well, returning to more of the classic look fans have associated with the category.

“The class is in a strong place as far as overall participation, and we’re confident this move will only continue to add to the depth and interest in Pro Stock.”

Along with the strong visual element of hood scoops, the addition was made with an eye on increased E.T. performance.

Hood scoops will only be required to meet a limited number of measurement rules, similar to previous guidelines. The 2027 rules package for Pro Stock will also include loosened rules on throttle bodies, manifolds and air inlets.

The new top-mounted dual throttle body rules will be based on dimensional requirements, allowing teams to build their own units or work with outside companies. The manifold rules will also be opened up to allow for increased innovation and performance.

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Barry Albert
Barry Alberthttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
NASCAR Bristol Spring Race Weekend Schedule
NASCAR Bristol Spring Race Weekend Schedule

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule - Bristol Spring Race
01:51
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
William Sawalich captures first O’Reilly career victory at Rockingham
02:28
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim dominates for thrilling Truck victory at Rockingham
03:01

Latest articles

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Josh Berry Heading Home to Bristol Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Josh Berry, driver of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Wood Brothers Racing, heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend looking to continue the positive momentum gained from a 10th-place finish in Martinsville
Read more

FUNNY CAR’S RON CAPPS HAS SIGHTS ON WIN AT 1,000TH FUNNY CAR RACE AT...

Official Release -
Ron Capps got his hands on his first special diamond Wally for NHRA’s 75th anniversary season at the most recent race in Phoenix.
Read more

Formula DRIFT Welcomes Pennzoil as the Official Motor Oil of the PRO Championship Series

Official Release -
Formula DRIFT today announced a multi-year agreement with Pennzoil, naming the iconic brand the Official Motor Oil of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship Series.
Read more

TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 04.08.26

Official Release -
NASCAR’s three national series head to Bristol Motor Speedway for three days of short track racing, culminating with a 500-lap Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos