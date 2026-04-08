NASCAR Bristol Spring Race Weekend Schedule

This weekend, NASCAR travels to Bristol Motor Speedway for some short track racing on the famed 0.533-mile concrete oval.

Kyle Busch leads all active drivers with 38 Cup Series starts at Bristol. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (37), Joey Logano (31), Brad Keselowski (29), and Michael McDowell (28).

Notes:

Kyle Larson is the defending Cup Series race winner. Alex Bowman won the pole at the 2025 spring race at Bristol.

Justin Allgaier will substitute as driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Food City 500 for Bowman

Cup Series regular Kyle Busch will also compete in the Craftsman Truck Series race in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will make his third career Craftsman Truck Series start of 2026 at Bristol in the No. 4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

Ross Chastain (Niece Motorsports) and Daniel Suárez (Spire Motorsports) will also participate in the Truck Series event.

Triple Truck Challenge:

The Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol will be the final race of this season’s Triple Truck Challenge. Corey Heim won the first two races and has already collected $150,000. If he wins at Bristol on Friday evening, his total bonus for winning all three races will be $500,000.

• Win 1 Race: $50,000 bonus ✓

• Win 2 Races: $150,000 total bonus ✓

• Win 3 Races: $500,000 total bonus

O’Reilly Series Dash 4 Cash:

The O’Reilly Series Dash 4 Cash begins this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with participants William Sawalich, Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier and Rajah Caruth.

Win 1 Race: $100,000 bonus and transfer to the next Dash 4 Cash race

The next three highest-finishing O’Reilly Series regulars in the race at Bristol qualify to participate in the next Dash 4 Cash race and the opportunity to win another $100,000.

The rules remain the same for the following Dash 4 Cash races:

• Race 1: Bristol Motor Speedway (April 11).

• Race 2: Kansas Speedway (April 18).

• Race 3: Talladega Superspeedway (April 25).

• Race 4: Texas Motor Speedway (May 2).

Friday, April 10

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Tennessee Army National Guard 250

Stages end on laps: 65-130-250

FS1/SiriusXM Purse: $839,700

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, April 11

2 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App

3:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Suburban Propane 300

Stages end on laps: 85-170-300

CW/PRN/SiriusXM$1,753,590 Purse: $1,753,590

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, April 12

3 p.m.: Cup Series Food City 500

Stages end on laps: 125-250-500

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $11,233,037

Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.