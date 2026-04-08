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NASCAR Bristol Spring Race Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

This weekend, NASCAR travels to Bristol Motor Speedway for some short track racing on the famed 0.533-mile concrete oval.
Kyle Busch leads all active drivers with 38 Cup Series starts at Bristol. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (37), Joey Logano (31), Brad Keselowski (29), and Michael McDowell (28).

Notes:

Kyle Larson is the defending Cup Series race winner. Alex Bowman won the pole at the 2025 spring race at Bristol.

Justin Allgaier will substitute as driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Food City 500 for Bowman

Cup Series regular Kyle Busch will also compete in the Craftsman Truck Series race in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will make his third career Craftsman Truck Series start of 2026 at Bristol in the No. 4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

Ross Chastain (Niece Motorsports) and Daniel Suárez (Spire Motorsports) will also participate in the Truck Series event.

Triple Truck Challenge:

The Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol will be the final race of this season’s Triple Truck Challenge. Corey Heim won the first two races and has already collected $150,000. If he wins at Bristol on Friday evening, his total bonus for winning all three races will be $500,000.

• Win 1 Race: $50,000 bonus ✓
• Win 2 Races: $150,000 total bonus ✓
• Win 3 Races: $500,000 total bonus

O’Reilly Series Dash 4 Cash:

The O’Reilly Series Dash 4 Cash begins this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with participants William Sawalich, Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier and Rajah Caruth.

Win 1 Race: $100,000 bonus and transfer to the next Dash 4 Cash race

The next three highest-finishing O’Reilly Series regulars in the race at Bristol qualify to participate in the next Dash 4 Cash race and the opportunity to win another $100,000.
The rules remain the same for the following Dash 4 Cash races:

• Race 1: Bristol Motor Speedway (April 11).
• Race 2: Kansas Speedway (April 18).
• Race 3: Talladega Superspeedway (April 25).
• Race 4: Texas Motor Speedway (May 2).

Friday, April 10

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2
4:35 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2
7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Tennessee Army National Guard 250
Stages end on laps: 65-130-250
FS1/SiriusXM Purse: $839,700
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, April 11

2 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App
3:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App
4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Suburban Propane 300
Stages end on laps: 85-170-300
CW/PRN/SiriusXM$1,753,590 Purse: $1,753,590
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, April 12

3 p.m.: Cup Series Food City 500
Stages end on laps: 125-250-500
FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $11,233,037
Post Race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All times are Eastern.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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