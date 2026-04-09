SS-Greenlight Racing and BRK Racing Announce Partnership with RaceTek Systems

RaceTek Systems joins the program to deliver AI-powered racing intelligence, custom software, and team data integration built for modern race operations

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 9th, 2026 — SS-GreenLight Racing and BRK Racing today announced a new partnership with RaceTek Systems, a motorsports technology company building AI-powered racing intelligence systems for teams.

RaceTek Systems designs custom software, decision-support tools, and team data integrations that help race teams make faster, better-informed decisions. Through the partnership, the company will support the SS-GreenLight Racing / BRK Racing program with technology tailored to the realities of motorsports operations, from race-day strategy workflows to engineering tools and communication intelligence.

Built for drivers, crew chiefs, engineers, and team operations staff, RaceTek works directly with teams to identify operational gaps and deploy systems that fit into the way they already work. Its solutions are designed to unify race-critical information, including timing, communications, spreadsheets, notes, reporting, and team knowledge, into one connected operational layer.

“As a smaller team we are always looking to gain an advantage, and we believe what Chase and his team are building will help improve our on track performance.” said SS-Greenlight Racing Director of Operations Tommy Simpson.

RaceTek’s approach is centered on practical deployment. Rather than forcing teams into rigid software, the company builds around each team’s existing workflow and infrastructure. Its work includes AI-assisted strategy workflows, custom engineering tools, communication intelligence systems, and phased AI deployment that starts with one high-value operational problem and expands over time.

“RaceTek was built around a simple belief: the teams that can organize information and act on it fastest will have the advantage,” said Chase Holden, Founder and CEO of RaceTek Systems. “Our goal is to build technology that fits the reality of racing, supports people in the moment, and helps teams make better decisions under pressure.”

“RaceTek was built to serve real race operations,” said Jordan Freeman, CTO and Lead Developer of RaceTek Systems. “Our focus is on creating practical tools that teams can use in the garage, on the pit box, and throughout the week, not just dashboards, but systems that make racing information easier to understand and easier to act on.”

The partnership comes at a moment when artificial intelligence is becoming a more visible part of the future of motorsports. As the industry continues to explore how AI can support performance, workflow, and decision-making, RaceTek Systems is focused on applying that technology in ways that are practical, team-specific, and immediately useful in competition.

“I’m excited to have RaceTek as a partner this year. The O’Reilly series is as competitive as it has ever been, so anything we can do to help push our team further up the standings with our limited resources, we’re going to do. AI is here to stay, and we’re eager to learn more about it and integrate RaceTek with our talented group of guys.” said Garrett Smithley, driver of the No. 0 for SS-GreenLight Racing / BRK Racing.

As the 2026 season continues, SS-GreenLight Racing, BRK Racing, and RaceTek Systems will work together to build a more connected, data-driven team environment designed to improve alignment, communication, and decision speed across race operations.

About RaceTek Systems

RaceTek Systems designs custom software, decision-support tools, and team data integrations that help race teams make faster, better-informed decisions. From race-day strategy workflows to engineering tools and communication intelligence, the company builds systems tailored to the realities of motorsports operations.