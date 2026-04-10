Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview-

Bristol Motor Speedway; April 11, 2026

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race: Suburban Propane 300

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; April 11, 2026 7:30 P.M. ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: PRN Radio- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Thunder Valley Awaits: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Set for Battle at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn. (April 10, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for a high-intensity showdown, as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes on one of the most demanding short tracks on the schedule.

Known as “The Last Great Colosseum,” the 0.533-mile concrete oval delivers non-stop action with steep banking, tight quarters, and heavy traffic that tests drivers’ focus and patience from start to finish. At Bristol, lap traffic, quick decision-making, and maintaining track position are critical, as the pace rarely lets up and mistakes are quickly magnified.

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will once again field three entries this weekend: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 AJ Tank Lines Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 Bubba’s 33 Chevrolet, and Rajah Caruth in the No. 32 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet.

Burton returns to Bristol with a strong track record and valuable experience at the high-banked half-mile. In 11 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races at the track, Burton has recorded four Top-15 finishes, including a Top-10 in 2020 that highlights his ability to manage the chaos and stay competitive deep into a run.

“Bristol is one of those places where you’re on edge the entire time,” Burton said.

“You’ve got to be aggressive but also smart, because things happen fast here. Our AJ Tank Lines Chevy has looked good in the sim all week, and if we can keep ourselves in a good spot and avoid trouble, we should have a shot at a solid day.”

For Burton and the No. 27 team, the focus will be on qualifying well, maintaining track position, and staying ahead of the constant challenges that come with racing in tight traffic.

Perkins enters the weekend continuing to build confidence on short tracks, an area where he has shown steady improvement race after race. In his previous four starts at Bristol, Perkins has gained valuable experience navigating the demanding layout, learning how to manage tire wear, brake timing, and the rhythm required to stay competitive in long green-flag runs.

“Bristol is intense, it’s probably one of the toughest tracks we go to,” Perkins said.

“You’re always dealing with traffic, and you have to stay locked in every lap. Our No. 31 team has been making gains each week, and the goal this weekend is to put together a clean race and be there at the finish.”

For Perkins, execution and minimizing mistakes will be key to turning experience into a strong result under the lights to earn his best career finish at the track.

Rajah Caruth returns to Bristol with momentum, looking to build on a track record that showcases both speed and adaptability. In six NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the half-mile, he has recorded four Top-10 finishes, highlighted by a career-best third-place effort in the spring of 2024. Known for his composure in heavy traffic and calculated racecraft, Caruth continues to make steady gains at the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series level. With Bristol’s intensity demanding precision and patience, this weekend presents another strong opportunity for him to translate experience into a competitive result against a stacked field.

“Bristol is such a unique challenge for everyone,” Caruth said.

“The banking, the speed, and the traffic all come at you quickly. It’s about staying disciplined and making the right moves at the right time. I’m excited to get out there with the HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy and see what we can do.”

For Caruth and the No. 32 team, the weekend will center on maintaining track position, adapting to changing conditions, and capitalizing on opportunities as they arise.

As the series rolls into Bristol Motor Speedway, teams will be pushed to their limits at a track that demands precision, aggression, and resilience. With a mix of experience and continued development across its lineup, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is prepared to take on the challenge. When the green flag drops, all three Chevrolets will be ready to battle under the lights in Thunder Valley and fight for a strong finish.

The Suburban Propane 300 from Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on The CW beginning at 7:30 P.M. ET on Saturday night. Radio coverage will be provided by the Peformance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, with flag-to-flag coverage from Bristol, Tennessee.

Fans are urged to stay updated thru the weekend via Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Social platforms; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.