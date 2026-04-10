Choosing the Auto Transport Option That is Right for You

When shipping vehicles across the country, choosing between the two main options is important. You will need to choose between open and enclosed auto transport, each featuring its own advantages, costs, and use cases. There are many service providers, such as Bigfella Auto Express, which offer both options. Whether you’re relocating, ordering a car online, or preparing for a military PCS move, knowing the differences between the two options will help you make the best decision for you.

Open Transport

Open transport is by far the most common shipping method for cars. If you’ve ever seen a train with vehicles or a multi-car carrier trailer on the highway, that’s open transport. With open transport, your vehicle will be secured to a trailer exposed to the elements, typically alongside several other vehicles. Open carriers are designed for as many vehicles as possible, making this method much more cost-effective.

Pros:

Cheaper than closed transportation

Versatile scheduling

Faster booking time and availability

Cons:

Exposure to weather, dust, and debris during transport

Less protection and security

For most people, open transport is the most reliable and wise choice. Reputable providers like Bigfella Auto Express offer open-carrier services at a reasonable cost.

Enclosed Transport

The more expensive of the two options, closed transportation involves shipping your vehicle in a fully enclosed trailer. This provides an extra layer of security and protection during transportation. Typically, this method is used for high-value, classic, luxury, or specialized vehicles that need additional care.

Pros:

Full protection from weather and road conditions

Ideal for luxury, antique, or specialty cars

Assurance during transport of high-value vehicles

Cons:

Much more expensive, expect it to be at least 40% higher in cost

Less flexible and reduced availability

If your vehicle is expensive, has sentimental value, or is rare, enclosed transport is well worth the investment.

Cost Analysis

Vehicle transportation is another area where the more complex it is, the more expensive it becomes. Expect to pay significantly more for each thing that needs to be accounted for. If you have a vehicle that needs to stay immaculate, has special equipment, or requires additional security, you may be looking at a cost exceeding 100% of the standard open carrier transport rate.

If you’re looking to save money, especially if you’re military or making a long-distance move, open transport is usually the way to go. You can further reduce costs by taking advantage of promotions like the $75 Military Auto Transport discount, which is perfect for service members.

Which Option is Right for You?

Choosing between open and enclosed auto transport ultimately comes down to what you need done during transportation. Open transport is best if you’re shipping a standard vehicle and want an affordable option. Alternatively, enclosed transport is required if your vehicle needs special care, but you expect to pay more.

For example, military families who need a permanent change of station move regularly prioritize affordability and speed over cost and constrained availability. However, if you’re transporting a vehicle with a specific use, such as a dragster, enclosed transport is necessary.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, both open and enclosed auto transport options are safe ways to transport your car. However, the right choice depends on whether you need a specialized car, the level of protection you require, and how much you’re willing to spend.

Typically, standardized vehicles you commonly see on roadways can be transported via open carriers, and it is a smart decision. If you have to consider weather, debris, or other special considerations, an enclosed option will be better.