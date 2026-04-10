TPC Racing and Shaun McKaigue Return to Sonoma Raceway for USAC Porsche Sprint and Endurance Challenge Race Weekend 

McKaigue Wheels the No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in This Weekend’s Porsche Sprint Challenge by Yokohama Doubleheader

Louis-Philippe “LP” Dumoulin Co-Drives with McKaigue in Sunday’s 100 Minute Porsche Endurance Challenge by Yokohama Race

SONOMA, California (April 9, 2026) – TPC Racing and team drivers Shaun McKaigue and Louis-Philippe “LP” Dumoulin are back at Sonoma Raceway this weekend for a double dose of USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama and Porsche Endurance Challenge North America by Yokohama competition with the No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. McKaigue drives the No. 234 in the Masters Class in the weekend’s twin 40-minute Porsche Sprint Challenge races on Friday and Saturday and then joins his coach and professional co-driver Dumoulin in the same TPC Racing-prepared Porsche in Sunday’s one-hour and 40-minute Porsche Endurance Challenge race in the Pro-Am division.

The driver duo and TPC Racing aim to build on last year’s top-five Porsche Endurance Challenge finish at the iconic Napa Valley road course. McKaigue followed the season-best top-five run with a sixth-place showing in 2025’s finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta where he shared the No. 234 with Pro driver Mike Skeen when Dumoulin had a conflict with his competition schedule back home in Canada.

McKaigue, who made his career Sonoma debut on the USAC Porsche weekend a year ago, ran his first race of the 2026 season in March at Sebring International Raceway. He bounced back from a cut tire in Friday’s opening GT3 Cup sprint to record a lead-lap finish just shy of the top-10 in Saturday’s race in a competitive 26-car Masters division field. The solid race two results also included a 19th overall showing in the combined class field of 37 entries.

McKaigue closed out the Sebring weekend with Dumoulin for a top-10 Pro-Am class finish in the season-opening USAC Porsche Endurance Challenge race.

McKaigue, Dumoulin and the TPC Racing team prepared for this weekend’s full schedule of races in a pair of unofficial test sessions taking place Wednesday and finishing up today on the 2.5-mile Sonoma circuit.

Friday’s opening Porsche Sprint Challenge GT3 Cup sprint is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. PDT while Saturday’s final 40-minute race will see the green flag drop at 1 p.m. PDT. Sunday’s 100-minute Porsche Endurance race is the final on track action of the weekend and starts that afternoon at 1:15 p.m. PDT. All three races can be viewed in livestream coverage on the Porsche Motorsport North America YouTube Channel.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “Everything went really well in testing, and we have a good car for Shaun the rest of the week. We’re heading into the Sonoma weekend with some momentum after last year’s Porsche Endurance Challenge top-five at Sonoma. Shaun also got closer to a top-10 run in the competitive Porsche Sprint Challenge Masters Class at Sebring, and our goal this weekend is a strong, clean run across both programs and improving on our results from both last year at Sonoma and in March at Sebring.”

Shaun McKaigue, Driver – No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “We’re excited to be back here in California. I really enjoy being here for a second time. It’s always a little more fun once you know the track, which is right up there with my favorites. I really enjoy the elevation changes, but it’s a very challenging course with all kinds of different corners to it. The crew is already working really hard on practicing driver changes. We’ve got the car, it came out of the box very good, and that really provides an opportunity to get right to work on our driving skills and try to improve. We are looking forward to Sunday, but first we have some sprint races to do. It looks like we may be in the rain for some of it, so that that will be fun. The endurance race Sunday will be somewhat similar to Sebring. We will end up probably making just one driver change. Even in the longer endurance races we try to minimize the driver changes. If I can get a double stint at the beginning, that makes it simpler. That’s the strategy generally we are trying to run with because there’s less chance or opportunity for any mistakes on the driver change.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sports cars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.