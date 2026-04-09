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ONLYBULLS SIGNS AS ENTITLEMENT PARTNER FOR THE OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN IN 2026

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

LAS VEGAS, NV (April 9, 2026) – Davey Hamilton, Jr. continues his relationship with Todd Ault and the Ault Companies in 2026, with OnlyBulls joining as the entitlement partner for the fourth annual Open Wheel Showdown. The OnlyBulls Open Wheel Showdown Presented by AskROI features six divisions of racing at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway November 5-7, 2026 including the $50,000-to-win Winged Sprint Car feature.

OnlyBulls is a free-to-download digital wallet designed to simplify the path to building digital wealth. OnlyBulls provides AI-powered market alerts & insights allowing users to trade smarter and stay ahead. OnlyBulls is available on both iOS and Google Play.

“Las Vegas is our home, and this city knows how to put on world-class events. With the launch of OnlyBulls, the alignment couldn’t be better. You’ve got a high-energy brand, a premier racing event, and a venue called the ‘Bullring’—that’s not coincidence, that’s perfect synergy,” Todd Ault said.

“Todd and the whole Only Bulls/ Seismic Media team has been behind me on this event since day 1, with us going into our 4th year now is pretty incredible. The growth we have seen over the years shows this event has turned into something special for the sport. I can’t thank them enough for being a part of the Open Wheel Showdown journey with me,” promoter Davey Hamilton, Jr. said.

The 2026 edition of the OnlyBulls Open Wheel Showdown cements its role as the definitive pavement open wheel short track event. Nearly 250 race teams have already registered to compete, with drivers from across North America racing for the richest jackpots in motorsports. In addition to the $50,000-to-win Winged Sprint Car feature, Friday’s main event will be the Elliott’s Trailers & Carts Non-Wing event for $10,000 to win. Saturday’s Klotz Synthetics Modifieds and Larry Trigueiro Memorial for Super Modifieds each pay $10,000 to win as well. INEX Legends and Bandoleros showcase the next generation of the sport throughout the weekend.

RV reservations have sold out in advance of the event. Host hotel reservations are available through the South Point Hotel & Casino. A kick-off gala will be held Wednesday night, November 4, at the South Point to open the OnlyBulls Open Wheel Showdown Presented by askROI week in Las Vegas.

Speed Sport returns as the media partner with live coverage of the race on both Speed Sport 1 and Speed Sport 2, with a full broadcast schedule to be announced.

Thursday is the optional practice day before Sprint Cars, Modifieds, and Legends will participate in qualifying night action on Friday November 6. Championship features are Saturday November 7.

Event details, including registration, schedules, and ticket information will be available at www.openwheelshowdown.com

About the Open Wheel Showdown:

The Open Wheel Showdown is the premier pavement open wheel event in the country, attracting top drivers and teams from across the country to compete for record-breaking purses and national attention.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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