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PATRICK EMERLING INTRODUCES TESLONG TO NASCAR IN MULTI-RACE PARTNERSHIP

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

MOORESVILLE, NC, April 14, 2026 – NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling today announced that Teslong is joining him for a multi-race partnership in both the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Craftsman Truck Series starting with the spring O’Reilly Auto Parts race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce Teslong’s new brand partnership with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), alongside driver Patrick Emerling and his race team. This collaboration reflects our deepening commitment to the automotive industry and aligns us with teams and drivers who demand precision, reliability, and performance — the same standards that define Teslong products,” said James Sun, CEO of Teslong.

Teslong was founded in 2010, as a manufacturer of innovative digital products that solve problems for consumers. Since then, they have expanded their product range utilizing a R&D center with more than 40 engineers, designers, and developers. Teslong is very proud of their state-of-the-art assembly lines, rapid R&D, and innovative products. Their product line started with industrial endoscopes followed by otoscopes, but has expanded with rifle borescopes, and now their infrared sensor products in their thermal camera line. Their customers include HVAC specialists, construction workers, engineers, mechanics, plumbers, hunters, gunsmiths, military veterans, local and state law enforcement, and more.

“As we expand our footprint in motorsports, we’re also entering an exciting new chapter as a company,” said Sun. “The launch of our all-new power tool line represents a significant evolution for Teslong, adding an entirely new suite of products designed to deliver more complete, solution-based offerings to our customers. By expanding beyond our trusted inspection cameras, thermal imaging cameras, and borescopes, we’re building a more comprehensive product portfolio that empowers professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike with the tools they need — from diagnostics to real-world applications — all backed by the performance and reliability Teslong is known for.”

“I’m really excited to partner with Teslong,” said Emerling. “My modified team has been using their products – specifically the borescopes and thermal cameras – this season and we’ve been very impressed with them. We’re looking forward to the release of their new power tool line.”

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/). 

For more information on Teslong, visit them at https://teslong.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TeslongInc), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/teslongusa/) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@teslongusa).  

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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