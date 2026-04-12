RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Long Beard XR Chevrolet Team Battle to Top-20 Finish in Trying Day at The Last Great Colosseum

Finish: 18th

Start: 24th

Points: 27th

“The Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Long Beard XR Chevrolet team battled today, and we’ll take an 18th-place finish at the end of it. Our Chevrolet was just way too loose for the majority of the day. Crew chief Richard Boswell and the guys kept making adjustments and we made it better in the last stage. We started to lose front turn in the middle of the corner at the end of a run. The top line probably would have been a better choice on the final restart because everybody just parked, but you never know until it happens. Everyone at RCR and ECR will keep working to make our cars better.” -Austin Dillon

Challenging Day for Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Bank OZK Chevrolet Team at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 25th

Start: 29th

Points: 24th

“Not the finish any of us wanted for the No. 8 Bank OZK Chevrolet here this afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway. We battled the rear of the car the entire race, and despite the best efforts of the team, we got a lap down in the third stage and were never able to get back that track position. We’re going to keep putting in the work and hopefully that begins to translate next weekend in Kansas.” -Kyle Busch