NASCAR O'Reilly Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Battle Adversity at Bristol Motor Speedway En Route to 12th-Place Finish on Saturday Night

Finish: 12th
Start: 12th
Points: 3rd

“Tonight was frustrating. Obviously not the finish we wanted or expected from the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team. We were racing forward inside the top 10 for portions of the race, but overall fired off tight and struggled with handling the entire race, despite multiple adjustments. We’re going to go back to Welcome, NC, get to the bottom of the issue, reset and head to Kansas next weekend determined to get back to Victory Lane.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Encounter Tight-Handling Balance at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 21st
Start: 23rd
Points: 6th

“What a bummer for our Global Industrial team. I thought we were going to capitalize and make the most of our night to at least get a top-10 finish. The car fired off tight at the start of the race and was definitely too tight to run the bottom. We made the high line work to drive forward, but then something happened to our right rear. The brake would lock up and cause me to wheel hop. Hate it for this No. 21 group.” -Austin Hill

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Bristol Post-Race Report – 04.11.26
TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Bristol Post-Race Report – 04.11.26

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend Schedule - Bristol Spring Race
01:51
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
William Sawalich captures first O’Reilly career victory at Rockingham
02:28
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway
01:19

Latest articles

Brady Golan Dominates at NOLA in FR Americas Season Opener

Official Release -
Brady Golan dominated Race 1 to win the 2026 Formula Regional Americas Championship (FR Americas) season opener at NOLA Motorsports Park on Saturday morning.
Read more

ARCA Menards West at Tucson Speedway: ARCA Menards West Tucson 150 Post-race Notes &...

Official Release -
Cole Denton started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole and dominated Saturday’s ARCA Menards West Tucson 150, scoring his first career series victory in just his third career ARCA Menards West start.
Read more

KALITTA, HAGAN AND GLENN WIN MISSION #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE IN POMONA

Official Release -
Top Fuel’s Doug Kalitta continued to rule the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday at In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip
Read more

TOYOTA RACING – NOAPS Bristol Post-Race Report – 04.11.26

Official Release -
18-year-old Brent Crew led Toyota with a third-place finish in Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos