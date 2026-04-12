RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Battle Adversity at Bristol Motor Speedway En Route to 12th-Place Finish on Saturday Night

Finish: 12th

Start: 12th

Points: 3rd

“Tonight was frustrating. Obviously not the finish we wanted or expected from the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team. We were racing forward inside the top 10 for portions of the race, but overall fired off tight and struggled with handling the entire race, despite multiple adjustments. We’re going to go back to Welcome, NC, get to the bottom of the issue, reset and head to Kansas next weekend determined to get back to Victory Lane.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Encounter Tight-Handling Balance at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 21st

Start: 23rd

Points: 6th

“What a bummer for our Global Industrial team. I thought we were going to capitalize and make the most of our night to at least get a top-10 finish. The car fired off tight at the start of the race and was definitely too tight to run the bottom. We made the high line work to drive forward, but then something happened to our right rear. The brake would lock up and cause me to wheel hop. Hate it for this No. 21 group.” -Austin Hill