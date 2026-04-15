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From Trucks to Track: Kingdom Truck Sales Debuts as Primary Sponsor with Jeremy Clements Racing at Kansas

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

SPARTANBURG – Jeremy Clements Racing is pleased to announce Kingdom Truck Sales as the primary sponsor of the #51 Chevrolet for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Kansas Speedway, marking a major milestone in the growing partnership. Kingdom Truck Sales will step into the spotlight with full primary branding at its home track, giving the Missouri-based company a marquee presence during the Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, April 18th, on the 1.5-mile oval.

Also joining Kingdom Truck Sales this weekend is new associate sponsor Al Belt Homes, along with Alliance Driveaway Solutions and longtime Kansas associate sponsor Lyle’s Tires.

“It’s awesome to have Kingdom Truck Sales as our sponsor in Kansas. The Kemners (Jason & Keri) have been great partners over the last few years and a big part of the JCR family, and having their new company on board at their home track in Kansas is pretty cool. We’re excited and ready to go out and put together a strong performance for them,” said Clements.

Also joining as yearly associate sponsors: All Weather Power Equipment, Spartan Waste, Rapid Fired Pizza, Sherfick Companies, Elite Towing, Tools4painting, Zmax, Carolina Driveline, Matman Designs, The Racing Warehouse, Nordic Logistics, and Dialed In Focused Energy.

RACE PREVIEW
Track: Kansas Speedway
Date: Friday, April 18th, 2026
Broadcast Information: TV – 7:00 pm EST on The CW & MRN

FAST FACTS
Best Start 6th – 2019
Best Finish 6th – 2019
19th career start at Kansas Speedway

JCR TEAM
Crew Chief: Matt Weber
Manufacturer: Chevrolet

ABOUT KINGDOM TRUCK SALES
At Kingdom Truck Sales, we’re proud to serve hardworking businesses and drivers who keep America moving. Our goal is simple: to deliver quality commercial trucks you can trust, backed by honesty, reliability, and a team that knows the industry inside and out.
Whether you’re looking for a heavy-duty hauler, a dependable day cab, or the right truck to expand your growing fleet, every vehicle we sell is carefully selected, inspected, and ready to perform.

We understand that every hour your truck is off the road costs you time and money. That’s why the Kingdom Truck Sales team is committed to helping you find the perfect fit for your business needs, with flexible financing, fair trade-in options, and expert guidance every step of the way. We believe in doing business the right way: with integrity, value, and relationships built to last. When you buy from Kingdom Truck Sales, you’re not just buying a truck; you’re joining a family that’s driven by your success.

Follow Jeremy and the team on all the Socials and stay updated on Race weekend.
X: @JClement51 @JCR_Clements51
Facebook: Jeremy Clements Racing
Instagram: @jclements51 @jeremyclementsracing

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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