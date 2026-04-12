Ty Gibbs earns first Cup career victory in overtime at Bristol

Ty Gibbs capitalized on a late strategic call to maintain track position at the front with worn tires. He withstood an overtime shootout against two NASCAR Cup Series champions, earning his first Cup career victory in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 12.

The 2022 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion from Charlotte, North Carolina, led the final 25 of 505 over-scheduled laps. He qualified in fifth place but dropped out of the top-10 mark in the early stages. After settling in 13th place at the conclusion of the first stage period, Gibbs battled back. He then settled into seventh place and accumulated four stage points following the second stage.

Restarting in fifth place for the third and final stage period, Gibbs spent the majority of this stage methodically gaining ground on the two dominant front-runners, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. He eventually overtook the latter for the runner-up spot. Then, during a late-race caution with less than 25 laps remaining, Gibbs was one of five competitors who elected to remain on the track on worn tires while Blaney and Larson pitted for service.

Photo by Chad Wells for SpeedwayMedia.com

Gibbs managed to fend off late challenges from Tyler Reddick, Blaney, and Larson at the start of the next restart with 15 laps remaining. However, his late momentum stalled as another late-race caution with four laps remaining sent the event into overtime. Despite being placed in a tire deficit, Gibbs used the outside lane to fend off both Larson and Blaney. He also prevailed after a last-lap dive from Blaney. In doing so, he achieved his first victory in his fourth full-time season in NASCAR’s premier series.

On-track qualifying determined the starting lineup on Saturday, April 11. Blaney notched his first Cup pole position of the 2026 season with a pole-winning lap at 127.064 mph in 15.101 seconds. Blaney shared the front row with Tyler Reddick, who posted his fastest-qualifying lap at 126.871 mph in 15.124 seconds.

Before the event, William Byron started at the rear of the field. This was due to unapproved adjustments made to the steering system in his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry.

When the green flag waved and the event commenced, pole-sitter Ryan Blaney, who elected to lead the field from the outside lane, launched his No. 12 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry ahead through the frontstretch. Tyler Reddick, who started on the inside lane from the front row, briefly struggled to launch alongside Blaney.

As Riley Herbst tried to follow suit behind Blaney, Ross Chastain threw a bold right-side move to draw alongside and overtake Herbst for second place through the backstretch. As the field stacked up and navigated through Bristol for a full cycle, Blaney led the first lap over Chastain while Kyle Larson, who scrubbed the frontstretch’s outside wall, battled Herbst for third place.

Over the next four laps and as the competitors were trying to manage through the traction compound applied around Bristol’s racing surface, Blaney stretched his early advantage to seven-tenths of a second. As a majority of the front-runners raced in single-line formation towards the inside lane, Chastain retained second place behind Blaney. Kyle Larson, Herbst and Reddick completed the top five. Meanwhile, Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Chris Buescher were racing in the top 10, respectively. Ty Gibbs slipped from his fifth-place starting spot and was pinned on the outside lane. This caused him to drop out of the top-10 mark to 14th place. He was in front of Zane Smith as Blaney stretched his lead to a second at the Lap 10 mark.

Through the first 25-scheduled laps, Blaney was leading by eight-tenths of a second. He was followed by Chastain while Larson, Herbst, Reddick, Hocevar, Wallace, Bell, Briscoe and Buescher occupied top-10 spots. Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, Ty Gibbs, Zane Smith, Joey Logano, Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Preece and Austin Dillon followed in the top 20.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Erik Jones were racing in the top-25 mark. They were ahead of Josh Berry, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Connor Zilisch, and Cole Custer. William Byron was mired in 34th place.

Ten laps later, Blaney, who was trying to lap Ty Dillon, had his advantage decrease to three-tenths of a second. A hard-charging Larson overtook Chastain for the runner-up spot on Lap 30. By Lap 37, Byron, still mired in 34th place, was lapped by Blaney, who continued to fend off Larson through every turn and short straightaway. As Blaney led past the Lap 40 mark, Chastain, Herbst and Reddick remained in the top-five mark. Hocevar, Bell, Wallace, Briscoe, and Buescher trailed in the top 10.

On Lap 50, Larson, who overtook Blaney to lead for the first time six laps earlier, led by two-tenths of a second. Throughout Larson’s lead, he rubbed fenders with John Hunter Nemechek through the backstretch as Larson was trying to lap him. Once Larson was able to clear both Nemechek and Cole Custer, he retained a steady lead of half a second over Blaney. Behind, Christopher Bell trailed in third place by three seconds.

On Lap 61, the event’s first caution flew. Brad Keselowski, racing in 22nd place, spun through Turns 1 and 2 after being hit by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from the left rear. During the event’s first caution period, nearly the entire lead lap field led by Larson pitted for service. Chase Elliott and Josh Berry elected to remain on the track. Following the pit stops, Larson exited pit road first ahead of Blaney, Bell, Herbst and Chastain. Amid the pit stops, Reddick was penalized for speeding on pit road.

The start of the next restart on Lap 70 featured Larson throwing a bold three-wide move to the right side of both Berry and Elliott through the first two turns. But Larson gained the upper edge through the backstretch. With four fresh tires working to his advantage, Larson used the outside lane to storm back to lead the next lap. As Larson rocketed away, Berry retained second place over Bell. Blaney and Elliott occupied the remaining top-five spots over Herbst, Chastain, Briscoe, Cindric, and Hocevar.

By Lap 80, Larson grew his advantage to eight-tenths of a second over Berry and Bell. Blaney and Elliott retained top-five spots over Herbst, Briscoe, Hocevar, Cindric and Wallace. Meanwhile, Chastain dropped to 11th place over Buescher, Hamlin, Suarez and Zane Smith. Larson proceeded to stretch his advantage to two seconds over Berry by Lap 90.

At the Lap 100 mark, Larson stabilized his lead to more than two seconds over Berry while both Bell and Blaney trailed in third and fourth, respectively, by three seconds. Over the next 10 laps, Bell and Blaney, both of whom overtook Berry earlier, trailed the leader Larson by one and three seconds, respectively. Amid Larson’s dominance, teammate Elliott had dropped to 11th place with his worn tires while teammate Byron, who was mired in 36th place, was lapped a second time. Meanwhile, teammate Alex Bowman, who returned from a four-race absence due to a vertigo diagnosis, was mired a lap down in 30th place.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 125, Larson cruised to his first Cup stage victory of the 2026 season. Bell, who trailed Larson by a second, settled in second ahead of Blaney, Briscoe and Berry while Denny Hamlin, Hocevar, Herbst, Wallace and Cindric were scored in the top 10, respectively. By then, Reddick, who was dealing with braking issues and struggling to climb back atop the leaderboard following his pit road speeding penalty, was mired in 26th place behind Logano while Elliott was mired in 16th place. In addition, 27 of 37 starters were scored on the lead lap while names like Zilisch, Nemechek, Bowman, Todd Gilliland, Shane van Gisbergen, Ty Dillon, Custer and Byron were mired either one or two laps behind the leaders.

Under the event’s first stage break period, the entire lead lap field led by Larson and including both Berry and Elliott pitted for service. Following the pit stops, Larson edged Bell off of pit road first while Briscoe, Hamlin, Berry, Hocevar, Blaney, Herbst, Cindric and Wallace followed suit in the top 10, respectively. Amid the pit stops, Bell and McDowell were penalized for speeding on pit road, while Zane Smith was also penalized for equipment interference.

The second stage period started on Lap 136 as Larson and Hamlin occupied the front row. The second stage’s start only lasted eight laps when Bell, who was trying to recover from his pit road speeding penalty, spun his No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry XSE entry at the bottom of the track through the first two turns. Bell’s incident occurred seconds after he got loose, smacked the frontstretch’s outside wall and sustained a broken right-rear toe link. At the time of caution, Larson, who used the outside lane to motor ahead of both Hamlin and Briscoe to retain the lead, was scored the leader.

The next restart on Lap 151 only lasted eight laps before the caution returned when Shane van Gisbergen got loose in Turn 3, spun up the track and was piled into by Nemechek, Bowman and Gilliland through Turns 3 and 4, which left all four competitors with damage to their respective entries. At the time of caution, Larson, who mirrored his launch from the previous restart to retain the top spot from the outside lane during the latest restart, was leading over Briscoe, Berry, Hocevar and Hamlin.

As the event restarted on Lap 168, Larson rocketed away from the field and from the outside lane through the first two turns. While Larson led the next lap, Briscoe battled and fended off Berry from the outside lane for second place while Berry, Hocevar, Wallace, Blaney and Hamlin followed suit, respectively. As the field fanned out through every turn and straightaway, Larson led Briscoe by two-tenths of a second through the Lap 175 mark, by more than half a second by Lap 180, and by more than a second by Lap 190.

At the Lap 200 mark, Larson stabilized his lead to more than a second over Blaney, with Blaney assuming the runner-up spot from Briscoe six laps earlier. Meanwhile, Briscoe trailed in third place by more than two seconds while Berry and Hocevar were racing in the top-five mark. Behind, Logano, who was mired in the mid-pack region in the early portions of the race, had carved his way up to sixth place ahead of Wallace, Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, and Cindric while Elliott, Noah Gragson, Reddick, Buescher, and Keselowski maintained top-15 spots over Chastain, Preece, Stenhouse, Gilliland, and AJ Allmendinger. Amid the battles at the front, Herbst was mired in 25th place, Byron was scored three laps down in 32nd place, and Bell was mired four laps down in 33rd place, while Bowman was ruled out of the event following his late multi-car wreck.

Twenty-five laps later, Larson continued to lead by less than three-tenths of a second over hard-charging Blaney, three seconds over third-place Briscoe and four seconds over fourth-place Hocevar and fifth-place Hamlin. Two laps later, Larson, who was trying to lap Daniel Suarez, then got loose entering the frontstretch, which allowed Blaney to reel in and nearly draw alongside Larson in a bid for the lead. Amid Blaney’s challenges, Larson retained the lead just past the Lap 230 mark while Briscoe, Hocevar, Hamlin and Berry trailed in the top-six mark. As Larson led Blaney by three-tenths of a second and was trying to navigate through lapped traffic at the Lap 240 mark, Hamlin navigated past teammate Briscoe for third place while Hocevar dropped to fifth place in front of Berry, Logano, Ty Gibbs, Wallace and Cindric.

When the second stage period concluded on Lap 250, Larson, who was fiercely dueling with Suarez as the latter was trying to remain on the lead lap, captured his second stage victory of the event as he also fended off Blaney. Hamlin, Hocevar, Briscoe, Berry, Gibbs, Logano, Wallace and Cindric were scored in the top 10, respectively. By then, 25 of 38 starters, including Suarez, were scored on the lead lap while names that included Herbst, Zane Smith, Ty Dillon, Zilisch, Byron and Bell were mired either one or multiple laps down.

During the event’s second stage break period, the lead lap field led by Larson returned to pit road for service. Following the pit stops, Larson edged Hamlin by a nose to exit pit road first and they were followed by Briscoe, Logano, Hocevar, Gibbs, Blaney, Berry, Wallace and Reddick, respectively. By then, Blaney, who lost four spots on pit road due to a slow pit service from his No. 12 Team Penske pit crew during the first stage break period, lost five spots during his latest pit service.

With 240 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as Larson and Briscoe occupied the front row in front of Hamlin, Gibbs, Hocevar, Logano and Blaney. At the start, Larson launched his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry ahead from the outside lane while Briscoe struggled to launch from the inside lane. Larson’s launch allowed him to lead the next lap over Hamlin while the field fanned out through every turn and straightaway. Amid the battles within the field, Noah Gragson used the outside lent to muscle from 17th to 11th while Gibbs and Logano battled for fourth place behind Briscoe. Meanwhile, Blaney was mired in seventh place behind Hocevar before Logano battled Hocevar for fifth place. At the front, Larson proceeded to lead by three-tenths of a second over Hamlin with 230 laps remaining.

Down to the final 220 laps of the event, Larson retained the lead by six-tenths of a second over Hamlin while Briscoe, Blaney and Gibbs were racing in the top-five mark over Hocevar, Logano, Reddick, Wallace and Berry. Larson proceeded to stretch his lead to two seconds with 210 laps remaining while Blaney navigated his way back up to second place over Hamlin. Despite losing seven-tenths of a second of his lead during the next 10 laps, Larson maintained a reasonable lead over Blaney while Gibbs, Hamlin and Hocevar were racing in the top five over Briscoe, Logano, Reddick, Berry and Wallace.

Then, with less than 190 laps remaining, the caution flew when Herbst bumped and sent Kyle Busch for a spin through Turns 3, 4 and the frontstretch. As Busch slid through the frontstretch, Erik Jones also spun as he slammed on the brakes in an attempt to avoid the latter. Jones, who made contact against Busch’s entry, was then hit by McDowell and Bell while he, too, was sideways just past the start/finish line. During this latest caution period, the lead lap field returned to pit road for service. Following the pit stops, Larson exited Gibbs off of pit road first. They were followed by Hamlin, Blaney, Hocevar, Briscoe, Logano, Reddick, Berry and Keselowski.

As the event restarted under green with 180 laps remaining, Larson used the first two turns and the outside lane to fend off Hamlin. Larson proceeded to lead the next lap over Hamlin while Blaney reeled in and bumped Hamlin through the backstretch. Blaney quickly assumed the runner-up spot from Hamlin while teammate Ty Gibbs and Logano pinned Hamlin against a tight three-wide battle for third place during the following lap. As Hamlin lost ground on the lead, Logano and Gibbs battled for third place while Blaney was reeling in Larson for the lead with 175 laps remaining.

Then with 163 laps remaining, Blaney bumped Larson in the rear bumper through the first two turns. He then rubbed against Larson through the backstretch before he stormed back ahead with the lead through Turns 3 and 4. With the clean air and a faster car working to his advantage, Blaney proceeded to stretch his advantage to more than half a second with 160 laps remaining. Blaney then grew his lead to more than a second over Larson with 150 laps remaining while Gibbs, Logano and Hamlin trailed in the top five over Reddick, Briscoe, Hocevar, Preece and Berry.

With 135 laps remaining, Blaney continued to lead by nearly two seconds over Larson, while third-place Ty Gibbs trailed by nearly three seconds. Over the next 10 laps, Blaney increased his lead to more than two seconds over Larson. Another six laps later, the caution flew due to Connor Zilisch spinning in Turn 2 after he darted up the track and scrubbed the outside wall. During the latest caution period, Blaney led the lead lap field to pit road for service. Following the pit stops, Blaney’s pit crew executed a clean pit service that allowed the driver to exit pit road first over Larson and Gibbs.

When the event restarted with 110 laps remaining, Blaney fended off Gibbs through the first two turns to retain the lead entering the backstretch. As Blaney led the next lap, Larson, who elected to restart behind Blaney on the preferred outside lane, reassumed the runner-up spot from Gibbs while the field scattered as Josh Berry made contact with the wall. Amid Berry’s incident, the event remained under green. At the front, Gibbs retained third place over Gilliland, who opted for a two-tire pit service for major track position, while Logano and Hamlin fiercely dueled for fifth place. Meanwhile, Blaney led by nine-tenths of a second with 105 laps remaining.

Down to the final 100 laps of the event, Blaney was leading by a second over both Larson and Gibbs while Gilliland maintained fourth place over Logano, Hamlin, Hocevar, Briscoe, Reddick and Preece, respectively. Behind Wallace, Cindric, Elliott, Buescher and Austin Dillon trailed in the top-15 mark while Zane Smith, Allmendinger, Suarez, Gragson, Stenhouse and Herbst rounded out the top-21 lead lap field.

Twenty-five laps later, Blaney extended his late advantage to two-and-a-half seconds over Larson as Gibbs trailed the latter by only three-tenths of a second. Meanwhile, Gilliland continued to occupy fourth place and he trailed the lead by more than four seconds while Logano retained fifth place over Hamlin, Hocevar, Briscoe, Reddick and Wallace by within a second. Over the next 15 laps, Hocevar, Hamlin and Briscoe all overtook Logano on the track while Gibbs repeatedly challenged Larson for the runner-up spot through every turn and straightaway. Meanwhile, Blaney maintained the lead by three seconds.

With 50 laps remaining, Blaney, who was mired within heavy lapped traffic, had his advantage decrease to two seconds over Gibbs as Gibbs overtook Larson for the runner-up spot six laps earlier. Over the next 10 laps, Blaney had a near-miss moment when he snapped sideways and nearly veered towards the outside wall entering Turn 3 while navigating through lapped traffic. Despite having his advantage shrink to one-and-a-half seconds with 40 laps remaining, Blaney maintained a steady lead over Gibbs while Larson, Hocevar, Gilliland, Briscoe, Hamlin, Reddick, Logano and Preece trailed in the top 10, respectively.

Down to the final 35 laps, Blaney, who was mired within five lapped competitors, had his advantage shrink to nine-tenths of a second over a hard-charging Gibbs as Gibbs used the inside lane to gain slight ground through the turns. As Blaney navigated through the lapped competitors, Gibbs approached the lapped competitors and had his late charge slightly stalled, but he only trailed Blaney by eight-tenths of a second with 30 laps remaining.

With 28 laps remaining, Blaney ran into the rear bumper of Keselowski through the first two turns as the former had issues navigating past the latter to lap Keselowski. This allowed Gibbs to gain slight ground, but Blaney stretched his advantage back up to a second with 25 laps remaining.

Then, with 24 laps remaining, the caution flew when Elliott, who was racing in the top-20 mark and scored a lap down, spun his No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry in Turn 2. By then, only 13 of 37 starters were scored on the lead lap while Keselowski, who was just lapped by Blaney, was awarded the free pass to cycle back on the lead lap. During the latest caution period, eight competitors led by Blaney and Larson pitted for service while the rest led by Gibbs and including Hocevar, Briscoe, Hamlin, and Reddick remained on the track.

The start of the next restart, with 15 laps remaining, featured teammates Gibbs and Briscoe sharing the front row ahead of Hocevar, Hamlin, Reddick, Blaney, Larson, and Buescher. At the start, Gibbs muscled ahead from the outside lane while Briscoe struggled to launch from the inside lane. As Gibbs led, Reddick used the outside lane to storm past both Hocevar and Briscoe while boosting all the way into the runner-up spot. With Gibbs leading the next lap, Reddick then challenged Gibbs for the lead over the next four laps.

With 10 laps remaining and as Gibbs remained in the lead, Larson, who pitted for two fresh tires, used the outside lane to assume the runner-up spot from Reddick. Blaney used his four fresh tires to join the battle and overtake Reddick before he battled Larson through the turns and straightaways. After dueling with Larson during the next three laps, Blaney cleared Larson to assume second place for good with seven laps remaining. Two laps later in Turn 1, Larson hit Blaney in the rear, and Blaney lost brief momentum to Gibbs. As Blaney started to reel in Gibbs for the lead, the caution flew with four laps remaining when Herbst was sent for a spin by Kyle Busch exiting the frontstretch and towards the Turn 1 outside wall. Busch and Herbst’s second run-in of the event was enough to send the event into overtime.

At the start of overtime, Gibbs gained a slight edge over Blaney with the launch through the frontstretch and he used the outside lane to slightly emerge ahead of both Blaney and Larson through the backstretch. As Gibbs remained on the outside lane to stall Larson’s momentum, Blaney used the inside lane through Turns 3 and 4 to try to gain an upper hand.

When the white flag waved, and the final lap started, Gibbs was leading by a slim margin over Blaney. Blaney then tried to use the inside lane to motor ahead through Turns 1 and 2, but Gibbs used the outside lane through the backstretch to launch back ahead with the lead. As Blaney tried to mount a final charge from the inside lane through Turns 3 and 4, he got briefly loose entering the frontstretch as Gibbs used both the outside lane and momentum to storm his No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE entry back ahead and beat Blaney by 0.055 seconds.

With the victory, Ty Gibbs, who won in his 131st series start, became the 207th competitor overall to record a win in the NASCAR Cup Series division. He also became the eighth competitor to record a first career Cup victory driving for his grandfather’s team, Joe Gibbs Racing, and the sixth to do so at Bristol Motor Speedway. Gibbs’ first Cup victory was the first ever for sophomore crew chief Tyler Allen and the first for the No. 54 since Lennie Pond won at Talladega Superspeedway in August 1978.

Photo by Andrew Boyd for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“Yeah, it’s awesome,” Ty Gibbs said on the frontstretch on FS1. “It’s awesome what you can do with great people. To be in this position is great. I would love for my father [Coy Gibbs] to see this, but he knew it was going to happen and expected it as well. I really appreciate this. Honestly, I didn’t really care if I was going to win or not. I thought the race was awesome. I really appreciate, always, racing Ryan Blaney and Kyle [Larson], too. Those guys always run me really well. We all run really good together and hard. Hopefully, we put a great show up for the fans. I really appreciate it. Thank you for team No. 54 and everybody that’s a part of this whole deal. What a great day.”

While celebrating on the frontstretch, Ty Gibbs took a moment to share a victorious embrace with his grandfather and team owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Joe Gibbs, on pit road.

“This is the man right here!” Ty Gibbs said. “I’ve never seen somebody work so hard in my life. Him and my mom, I come to the shop at 6 a.m. or 7 p.m. or when everybody’s there, and they’re not there. They’re always there. They work their asses off. I really appreciate it. This is a great role model. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”

Joe Gibbs, who dedicated the victory to his late son Coy, Ty’s father, was also left elated on pit road.

“This is one of my best experiences,” Joe Gibbs said. “Obviously, when Denny [Hamlin] won, honoring JD’s [Gibbs] life, it was such a huge deal. When I think about [son] Coy [Gibbs], he brought Ty up the entire time. I know he’s probably watching. It’s just a huge deal for all of us. I just appreciate everything so much. Everybody back at Joe Gibbs Racing, thank y’all so much for us being able to enjoy this. It’s one of the great blessings I’ve had in life.”

Compared to Gibbs’ 25 laps led, Blaney and Larson led a combined race-high 474 laps. But the latter two fell shy of winning at Bristol. However, Blaney led 190 laps and rallied from slow pit services, achieving his fifth top-five result at Bristol. But he ended up one spot shy of winning at the track for the first time.

“Great battle, for sure,” Blaney said. “Good battle all day, I thought, with a lot of different cars. I gave it my best shot the last restart. I got a good restart and was close, but just couldn’t get it done. Gosh, I really wanted to win at Bristol here. It came close, but congrats to Ty. He’s been really close. Nothing’s more special than your first Cup win. It’s pretty cool to win here at this place and to race him, too. We’ll move on, but fun day. Just wish we could have made it happen.”

Larson, who led a race-high 284 laps, settled in third place for his second top-three result of the 2026 season. Amid the disappointment of falling short of a victory for a second time this weekend, where he finished in the runner-up spot in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event, Larson was left pleased with the result, and he strives to snap his winless streak at the track he won at a year ago next weekend at Kansas Speedway.

“That [last run] was probably my worst run, I think,” Larson said. “We were making some adjustments at that point and I just got a little bit out of the track. [Gibbs and Blaney] were just better than me, and then, the strategy got kind of crazy there at the end. We took the third-place car and finished third. Happy with the points earned today and look forward to next week.

Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe finished in the top five. Todd Gilliland, Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, Denny Hamlin and Carson Hocevar completed the top-10 in the final running order.

There were 12 lead changes for four different leaders. The event featured nine cautions for 72 laps. In addition, only 16 of 37 starters finished on the lead lap.

Following the eighth event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Tyler Reddick leads the standings by 62 points over Ryan Blaney. He leads by 86 over Denny Hamlin, 105 over Ty Gibbs, 122 over Chase Elliott and 126 over Kyle Larson.

Results:

Ty Gibbs, 25 laps led Ryan Blaney, 190 laps led Kyle Larson, 284 laps led, Stages 1 & 2 winner Tyler Reddick Chase Briscoe Todd Gilliland Joey Logano Ryan Preece Denny Hamlin Carson Hocevar Bubba Wallace Daniel Suarez Chris Buescher Brad Keselowski AJ Allmendinger Austin Cindric Ricky Stenhouse Jr., one lap down Austin Dillon, one lap down Zane Smith, one lap down Ross Chastain, one lap down Riley Herbst, one lap down Chase Elliott, one lap down, six laps led Erik Jones, two laps down Michael McDowell, two laps down Kyle Busch, two laps down Noah Gragson, two laps down Christopher Bell, four laps down Cole Custer, four laps down Ty Dillon, four laps down William Byron, five laps down Cody Ware, five laps down Josh Berry, 15 laps down Connor Zilisch, 27 laps down Shane van Gisbergen, 170 laps down John Hunter Nemechek, 181 laps down Chad Finchum – OUT, Steering Alex Bowman – OUT, Accident

Next on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The event is scheduled to occur next Sunday, April 19, and air at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM, and HBO MAX.