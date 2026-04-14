The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. Last spring (May 10, 2025), Kyle Larson captured the pole with a lap of 183.730 mph (29.391 secs.), and Larson led a race-high of 221 of the 267 laps in a dominant NCS victory in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11.
Track & Race Information for the AdventHealth 400
Season Race #: 09 of 36 (April 19, 2026)
Race Name: AdventHealth 400
Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size/Shape: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 17 to 20 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 17 to 20 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 10 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,685 feet
Backstretch Length: 2,207 feet
Length and Race Stages for the AdventHealth 400
Race Length: 267 laps / 400 miles
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps
Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (Ends Lap 165)
Final Stage Length: 102 laps (Ends Lap 267)
Who and what should you look out for at Kansas Speedway?
Nine of the 20 NCS winners at Kansas Speedway are active this weekend, and Denny Hamlin leads the NCS in wins with four. Chase Elliott is the youngest NCS winner at 22 years, 10 months, 23 days on October 21, 2018.
|Active Kansas Race Winners (9)
|Wins
|Seasons
|Denny Hamlin
|4
|2023, 2020, 2019, 2012
|Kyle Larson
|3
|2025, 2024, 2021
|Joey Logano
|3
|2020, 2015, 2014
|Chase Elliott
|2
|2025, 2018
|Kyle Busch
|2
|2021, 2016
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2019, 2011
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2024
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|2023
|Bubba Wallace
|1
|2022
The first starting position is the most proficient spot in the field, producing eight winners, more than any other starting position on the grid (a 20% winning percentage). The most recent driver to accomplish the feat was Kyle Larson in 2025.
|Starting Position
|Wins
|Winning %
|1
|8
|20.00%
|2
|2
|5.00%
|3
|1
|2.50%
|4
|5
|12.50%
|5
|4
|10.00%
Denny Hamlin leads the NCS active drivers in runner-up finishes with four (2015, 2022, 2023, 2025), and Hamlin also leads in top-five finishes with 15 top fives in 35 starts.
The Driver Picks for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway
- Chase Elliott has two wins, eight top fives, 13 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 9.900.
- Denny Hamlin has four wins, 15 top fives, 17 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.571.
- Kyle Larson has one pole, three wins, nine top fives, 13 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.136.
- Christopher Bell has four poles, four top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 11.583.
- Ryan Blaney has one pole, five top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 15.182.