Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
1 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. Last spring (May 10, 2025), Kyle Larson captured the pole with a lap of 183.730 mph (29.391 secs.), and Larson led a race-high of 221 of the 267 laps in a dominant NCS victory in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 11.

Track & Race Information for the AdventHealth 400

Season Race #: 09 of 36 (April 19, 2026)
Race Name: AdventHealth 400
Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size/Shape: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 17 to 20 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 17 to 20 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 10 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,685 feet
Backstretch Length: 2,207 feet

Length and Race Stages for the AdventHealth 400

Race Length: 267 laps / 400 miles
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps
Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (Ends Lap 165)
Final Stage Length: 102 laps (Ends Lap 267)

Who and what should you look out for at Kansas Speedway?

Nine of the 20 NCS winners at Kansas Speedway are active this weekend, and Denny Hamlin leads the NCS in wins with four. Chase Elliott is the youngest NCS winner at 22 years, 10 months, 23 days on October 21, 2018.

Active Kansas Race Winners (9)WinsSeasons
Denny Hamlin42023, 2020, 2019, 2012
Kyle Larson32025, 2024, 2021
Joey Logano32020, 2015, 2014
Chase Elliott22025, 2018
Kyle Busch22021, 2016
Brad Keselowski22019, 2011
Ross Chastain12024
Tyler Reddick12023
Bubba Wallace12022

The first starting position is the most proficient spot in the field, producing eight winners, more than any other starting position on the grid (a 20% winning percentage). The most recent driver to accomplish the feat was Kyle Larson in 2025.

Starting PositionWinsWinning %
1820.00%
225.00%
312.50%
4512.50%
5410.00%

Denny Hamlin leads the NCS active drivers in runner-up finishes with four (2015, 2022, 2023, 2025), and Hamlin also leads in top-five finishes with 15 top fives in 35 starts.

The Driver Picks for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

  • Chase Elliott has two wins, eight top fives, 13 top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 9.900.
  • Denny Hamlin has four wins, 15 top fives, 17 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.571.
  • Kyle Larson has one pole, three wins, nine top fives, 13 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.136.
  • Christopher Bell has four poles, four top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 11.583.
  • Ryan Blaney has one pole, five top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 15.182.
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Ty Gibbs earns first Cup career victory in overtime at Bristol
Ty Gibbs earns first Cup career victory in overtime at Bristol

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:39
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Suburban Propane 300 Race Winner Connor Zilisch Post Race Q&A
11:24
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway
01:19

Latest articles

CORVETTE RACING AT IMOLA: TF Sport Aiming High

Official Release -
TF Sport and its two Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs are set for the official opening of this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship following two sessions and nine hours of testing Tuesday at the Imola Circuit in the heart of Italy.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Official Release -
The No. 4 team enters the event after a 26th place result at the Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend.
Read more

Spire Motorsports AdventHealth 400 Race Advance

Official Release -
In 28 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Spire Motorsports has logged one top-10 and five top-20 finishes. Zane Smith owns the team's best finish, a 10th-place effort earned in September 2024.
Read more

Gilliland Looking to Build on Strong Bristol Run This Weekend in Kansas

Official Release -
Todd Gilliland, driver of the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports, is coming off a season-best sixth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos