The Way of the West: Austin Dillon to Pull the Double at Texas Motor Speedway by Complementing Full Time NASCAR Cup Series Ride with NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Start in the Boot Barn Chevrolet

Boot Barn Returns to RCR for Third Year of Partnership

WELCOME, N.C. (April 13, 2026) – Boot Barn, the largest western and workwear retailer in the nation, will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing and driver Austin Dillon in 2026 as the former NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) Champion returns to the Series for the first time in Texas since 2017, driving the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway.

The race extends Boot Barn’s partnership with RCR into its third year and highlights Dillon’s authentic interests in western sports and the western lifestyle.

“Continuing our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon allows us to further connect with fans who share a passion for the western lifestyle and motorsports,” said Stephen Loscko, VP of Marketing and Media at Boot Barn. “The grit, courage, and perseverance you see out on the track speaks to the strong western values Boot Barn proudly supports. We’re excited to enter our third year with RCR, and look forward to building on our relationship in new and innovative ways that allow us to strengthen our bond with the western and country community.”

Dillon, the 2013 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion, has found notable success at Texas Motor Speedway throughout the years. He is a former winner there in the NASCAR Cup Series (2020). In 11 NOAPS starts at Texas, Dillon boasts six top-five finishes, an average finish position of 5.7, and has never finished worse than 10th.

“It’s incredible to be partnered with a brand that appeals so authentically to my everyday life and interests,” said Dillon. “It’s an honor to be able to continue RCR’s partnership with Boot Barn and even better to be able to represent Boot Barn in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Texas Motor Speedway, a track where I’ve had success in the past and always enjoy visiting, both as a racer and as a fan of all things western.”

Beyond the Texas race, RCR and Boot Barn will continue to work together this season to create unique cross-promotional opportunities including influencer partnerships, on-site hosting, and activations.

“Boot Barn has done a phenomenal job showcasing their cowboy boots and western wear through authentic influencer-driven content and cross collaboration opportunities with their ambassadors,” said Mike Verlander, President of RCR. “We welcome the opportunity to continue to build on that success for their third consecutive year of partnership with RCR and look forward to welcoming Austin Dillon back to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Texas Motor Speedway.”

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 at Texas Motor Speedway rolls off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 2, airing live on the CW Network, the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

Boot Barn is the largest western and workwear retailer in the nation. Founded in 1978, Boot Barn operates 530+ stores across 49 states, in addition to several e-commerce sites. Boot Barn says that their customers feed America, build America, and protect America. With an uncompromising desire to support the local communities they serve, Boot Barn proudly offers the broadest selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion pieces, and outdoor gear to support the varying lifestyles of the people who make our country so great. For more information, visit www.bootbarn.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2026 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with defending series champion Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and 2023 regular season champion Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).