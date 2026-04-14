Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Kansas Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Kansas Speedway 400

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Event: Race 10 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (22nd)

Todd Gilliland (26th)

Noah Gragson (31st)

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson has found previous success at the Kansas Speedway, the next stop on the schedule, with a victory in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2022 and a victory in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2018. In seven starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at the mile-and-a-half oval located just outside of Kansas City, Gragson has a best finish of ninth, which occurred in the spring event in 2024, and an average finish of 18.4. The No. 4 team enters the event after a 26th place result at the Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend. The team had a fast start to the weekend at Bristol, ranking towards the top of the charts in practice and qualifying 16th, a sign of a positive shift in momentum as we near the close of the first third of the season.

The familiar yellow, black and red Rush Truck Centers branding returns for Gragson and the No. 4 team at the Kansas Speedway, their third primary sponsorship event of the season. For over 60 years, Rush Truck Centers has provided premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market at over 150 dealerships across North America. Through their commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers has also proudly served the area around the Kansas Speedway, with nearby locations in Olathe (Kan.), Kansas City (Mo.), Topeka (Kan.) and others throughout the region in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Each week, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided and serviced exclusively by the team at Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.

“We didn’t get the finish we thought we deserved at Bristol last week, but it was a move in the right direction, with the speed we showed throughout the weekend,” said Gragson. “We unloaded quick and that’s something I’m hoping we can do again at Kansas this weekend. Kansas is a fun track to race at, with the different grooves and ability to move around based on what fits your car best, so I’m looking forward to getting out there in our Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse and having a solid weekend to start to rebound in the standings.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Graham Stoddard

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Coming off of a season-best sixth-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team fly into Kansas City, Kansas with momentum to take on the Kansas Speedway this Sunday. Gilliland has a career best finish of 12th at the track in the Cup Series, a result he has achieved twice, in both 2025 season events. In five CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Kansas, Gilliland has one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

“I’m really proud of our performance at Bristol; we needed that confidence booster,” said Gilliland. “We still have a long way to go in terms of qualifying, and a lot of that has to do with me, but I have a good feeling about Kansas. Momentum is everything in this sport and this group has a lot of it. Hopefully I can make them proud with another good result and chip away at the points standings.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith is set to make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at the Kansas Speedway this Sunday. The mile-and-a-half track is Smith’s favorite on the Cup Series schedule, having earned one win, five top-five, and eight top-10 finishes in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Smith also has two top-16 finishes in the Cup Series, with his best finish coming in 2024 where he started 15th and finished 10th.

Speedy Cash will return as the primary partner of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. This will be Speedy Cash’s second primary race of the 2026 season with Smith. For more information about Speedy Cash, visit www.speedycash.com.

“Kansas is by far my favorite track on the circuit,” said Smith. “It’s one of those places I just feel comfortable at and hold a lot of memories from. While the result wasn’t what we wanted, Bristol showed a lot of promise. Ryan (Bergenty) and the team brought a fast Ford which helped us in qualifying. We need to clean up a few things, but I have a lot of confidence heading into the weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Eastern Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products. Speedy Cash is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.