Front Row Motorsports: Kansas Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Kansas Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Kansas Speedway 400
Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
Event: Race 10 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Kansas Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (22nd)
Todd Gilliland (26th)
Noah Gragson (31st)
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson has found previous success at the Kansas Speedway, the next stop on the schedule, with a victory in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2022 and a victory in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2018. In seven starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at the mile-and-a-half oval located just outside of Kansas City, Gragson has a best finish of ninth, which occurred in the spring event in 2024, and an average finish of 18.4. The No. 4 team enters the event after a 26th place result at the Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend. The team had a fast start to the weekend at Bristol, ranking towards the top of the charts in practice and qualifying 16th, a sign of a positive shift in momentum as we near the close of the first third of the season.
The familiar yellow, black and red Rush Truck Centers branding returns for Gragson and the No. 4 team at the Kansas Speedway, their third primary sponsorship event of the season. For over 60 years, Rush Truck Centers has provided premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market at over 150 dealerships across North America. Through their commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers has also proudly served the area around the Kansas Speedway, with nearby locations in Olathe (Kan.), Kansas City (Mo.), Topeka (Kan.) and others throughout the region in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Each week, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided and serviced exclusively by the team at Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.
“We didn’t get the finish we thought we deserved at Bristol last week, but it was a move in the right direction, with the speed we showed throughout the weekend,” said Gragson. “We unloaded quick and that’s something I’m hoping we can do again at Kansas this weekend. Kansas is a fun track to race at, with the different grooves and ability to move around based on what fits your car best, so I’m looking forward to getting out there in our Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse and having a solid weekend to start to rebound in the standings.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Graham Stoddard
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Coming off of a season-best sixth-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team fly into Kansas City, Kansas with momentum to take on the Kansas Speedway this Sunday. Gilliland has a career best finish of 12th at the track in the Cup Series, a result he has achieved twice, in both 2025 season events. In five CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Kansas, Gilliland has one top-five and three top-10 finishes.
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.
“I’m really proud of our performance at Bristol; we needed that confidence booster,” said Gilliland. “We still have a long way to go in terms of qualifying, and a lot of that has to do with me, but I have a good feeling about Kansas. Momentum is everything in this sport and this group has a lot of it. Hopefully I can make them proud with another good result and chip away at the points standings.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith is set to make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at the Kansas Speedway this Sunday. The mile-and-a-half track is Smith’s favorite on the Cup Series schedule, having earned one win, five top-five, and eight top-10 finishes in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Smith also has two top-16 finishes in the Cup Series, with his best finish coming in 2024 where he started 15th and finished 10th.
Speedy Cash will return as the primary partner of Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team. This will be Speedy Cash’s second primary race of the 2026 season with Smith. For more information about Speedy Cash, visit www.speedycash.com.
“Kansas is by far my favorite track on the circuit,” said Smith. “It’s one of those places I just feel comfortable at and hold a lot of memories from. While the result wasn’t what we wanted, Bristol showed a lot of promise. Ryan (Bergenty) and the team brought a fast Ford which helped us in qualifying. We need to clean up a few things, but I have a lot of confidence heading into the weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS
More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Eastern Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT SPEEDY CASH
Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products. Speedy Cash is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.