Donovan Strauss Set for NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Debut with Niece Motorsports at North Wilkesboro

Salisbury, NC (Apr. 16, 2026) – zMAX CARS Tour regular Donovan Strauss will make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) debut later this year at North Wilkesboro Speedway, driving for Niece Motorsports.

Strauss, 20, has a short track background in Late Model Stock Cars, U.S. Legends, and Bandoleros. Last year, Strauss picked up five top-10 results in the CARS Tour and finished ninth in the points standings. In 2023, he earned the INEX Pro National title in Legends competition after winning several feature events.

The Mooresville, NC, resident makes a big step in his career as he drives Niece Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado in his series debut. The effort will be led by veteran crew chief, Mike Shiplett.

“I’m super thankful to get my shot with Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series,” said Strauss. “This is an opportunity I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid and I know I’m going to prepare to my absolute best to maximize it. I don’t take any of this for granted, and can’t thank Josh Morris, Greg Fowler, DQS Solutions & Staffing, J.F. Electric, and Cody Efaw enough for giving me the tools I need to be successful, along with all the great men and women who are a part of the team. I’m going to work as hard as I can to be prepared and ready to go.”

Several of Niece Motorsports’ drivers this season have developed their skillset by racing in the CARS Tour. Strauss joins reigning Late Model Stock Series champion, Landen Lewis, Pro Late Model champion, Ben Maier, along with Connor Hall, Parker Eatmon, and Conner Jones, who have all proven their ability through the series.

“I have enjoyed getting to know Donovan over the past few months,” said Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports President & CEO. “He has been around our shop lending us a hand and getting to know everyone here at Niece Motorsports. Donavan has a great attitude and is committed to chasing his dreams from behind the steering wheel of race cars and trucks. We are looking forward to helping him along his path of finding success in motorsports.”

Fans can support Strauss through his CARS Tour campaign as he drives the No. 98 Late Model for AK Performance. Supplemental partnership details on Strauss’ NCTS debut with Niece Motorsports will be announced at a later date.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, July 18. Live coverage of the 250-lap event will air on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).