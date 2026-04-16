NASCAR Truck Series PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Donovan Strauss Set for NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Debut with Niece Motorsports at North Wilkesboro

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Salisbury, NC (Apr. 16, 2026) – zMAX CARS Tour regular Donovan Strauss will make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) debut later this year at North Wilkesboro Speedway, driving for Niece Motorsports.

Strauss, 20, has a short track background in Late Model Stock Cars, U.S. Legends, and Bandoleros. Last year, Strauss picked up five top-10 results in the CARS Tour and finished ninth in the points standings. In 2023, he earned the INEX Pro National title in Legends competition after winning several feature events.

The Mooresville, NC, resident makes a big step in his career as he drives Niece Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado in his series debut. The effort will be led by veteran crew chief, Mike Shiplett.

“I’m super thankful to get my shot with Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series,” said Strauss. “This is an opportunity I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid and I know I’m going to prepare to my absolute best to maximize it. I don’t take any of this for granted, and can’t thank Josh Morris, Greg Fowler, DQS Solutions & Staffing, J.F. Electric, and Cody Efaw enough for giving me the tools I need to be successful, along with all the great men and women who are a part of the team. I’m going to work as hard as I can to be prepared and ready to go.”

Several of Niece Motorsports’ drivers this season have developed their skillset by racing in the CARS Tour. Strauss joins reigning Late Model Stock Series champion, Landen Lewis, Pro Late Model champion, Ben Maier, along with Connor Hall, Parker Eatmon, and Conner Jones, who have all proven their ability through the series.

“I have enjoyed getting to know Donovan over the past few months,” said Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports President & CEO. “He has been around our shop lending us a hand and getting to know everyone here at Niece Motorsports. Donavan has a great attitude and is committed to chasing his dreams from behind the steering wheel of race cars and trucks. We are looking forward to helping him along his path of finding success in motorsports.”

Fans can support Strauss through his CARS Tour campaign as he drives the No. 98 Late Model for AK Performance. Supplemental partnership details on Strauss’ NCTS debut with Niece Motorsports will be announced at a later date.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, July 18. Live coverage of the 250-lap event will air on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
PATRICK EMERLING INTRODUCES TESLONG TO NASCAR IN MULTI-RACE PARTNERSHIP
PATRICK EMERLING INTRODUCES TESLONG TO NASCAR IN MULTI-RACE PARTNERSHIP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR Weekend schedule - Kansas Speedway
01:35
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Suburban Propane 300 Race Winner Connor Zilisch Post Race Q&A
11:24
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway
01:19

Latest articles

Isabella Robusto Eyes Momentum at Kansas Speedway in ARCA Tide 150

Official Release -
Isabella Robusto will return to competition on April 18 at Kansas Speedway for the Tide 150, continuing her 2026 ARCA Menards Series season behind the wheel of the No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota for Nitro Motorsports.
Read more

RPM GROUP PARTNERS WITH NHRA IN EFFORT TO BRING NHRA DRAG RACING BACK TO...

Official Release -
NHRA officials announced today it has entered into a strategic alliance with the RPM Group in an effort to help bring NHRA drag racing back to the South Florida area.
Read more

SBG RECORDS JOINS JOSH BILICKI AT KANSAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Official Release -
NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki today announced that he is partnering with SBG Records for the Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Kansas Speedway.
Read more

RCR Race Preview: Kansas Speedway

Official Release -
In 111 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win (Kevin Harvick, 2013) along with five top-five and 29 top-10 finishes.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos