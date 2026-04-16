RFK Racing – Kansas I Advance

Kansas Event Info:

Date: Sunday, April 19th

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 miles, Stages: 80-165-267

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 4:00 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend as the track hosts its first race of the 2026 season.

Jack Roush has four wins in the Cup Series at Kansas and nine overall, the most recent in 2012.

Kansas is one of 12 tracks that Brad Keselowski has driven to victory lane multiple times at during his Cup Series career. 2 Wins (6/11 & 5/19)

Chris Buescher enters Kansas Speedway ranking among the Cup Series leaders in average starting position and top‑10 finishes. In 20 career Cup starts at Kansas, Buescher has recorded five top‑10s, using consistent execution and track position to stay competitive.

Arriving at Kansas amid a career‑best season Ryan Preece highlighted by multiple top‑10s to start the 2026 season. In 12 Cup starts at Kansas Speedway, Preece owns one top‑10, with continued gains on intermediate tracks positioning the No. 60 team to build on that foundation this weekend.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Trimble

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Dillons / Gold Peak

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kickstand Cocktails

Keselowski at Kansas Speedway

Starts: 32

Wins: 2 (2011, 2019)

Top-10s: 15

Poles: 2 (2015, 2021)

· Keselowski has made 32 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, where he is a two-time race winner (2011, 2019).

· The Michigan native has recorded 15 top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track, showcasing consistent performance throughout his career.

· Keselowski has also earned two pole awards at Kansas (2015, 2021), highlighting his qualifying strength at the venue.

· Overall, Kansas stands as one of Keselowski’s more successful intermediate tracks, combining race-winning speed with long-term consistency.

Buescher at Kansas Speedway

Starts: 20

Wins: —

Top-10s: 5

Poles: —

· Buescher enters Kansas Speedway with 20 career Cup Series starts, continuing to look for his first victory at the track.

· He has recorded five top-10 finishes at Kansas, demonstrating steady improvement over recent seasons.

· Buescher’s Kansas résumé reflects solid race-day execution with the ability to stay competitive throughout long green-flag runs.

· With prior success on intermediate tracks, Kansas presents another opportunity for the No. 17 team to contend inside the top-10 and even for the victory.

Preece at Kansas Speedway

Starts: 12

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

· Preece has made 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, gaining valuable experience at the high-speed intermediate track.

· His best Kansas result to date is a top-10 finish, showing flashes of competitiveness as his program continues to progress.

· Kansas remains a key venue for Preece and the No. 60 team to build momentum and improve on mile-and-a-half performance.

· With continued gains on intermediate tracks, Preece looks to convert experience into stronger finishes at Kansas.

RFK Historically at Kansas

Cup Wins: 4 (Martin, 2005; Biffle, 2007; Biffle, 2010; Kenseth, 2012)

· Early Success at Kansas: RFK Racing found early success at Kansas Speedway, earning its first Cup Series victory at the 1.5-mile track in 2005 with Mark Martin behind the wheel. That win marked the organization’s breakthrough moment at the Kansas venue and set the stage for future success.

· RFK in Victory Lane at Kansas: RFK has recorded four NASCAR Cup Series victories at Kansas Speedway, accomplished by three different drivers — Mark Martin (2005), Greg Biffle (2007, 2010), and Matt Kenseth (2012). Those wins highlight the organization’s sustained competitiveness at the intermediate track.

· Continued Multi‑Series Success: In addition to Cup success, RFK has visited victory lane at Kansas across multiple NASCAR divisions. The team earned two O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (Xfinity) wins at the track with Matt Kenseth (2002) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2012). RFK also claimed three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victories at Kansas with Jimmy Wood (2003) and Carl Edwards (2004, 2007).

· Kansas Consistency Across Eras: From the early 2000s through the 2010s, RFK has consistently contended at Kansas Speedway, producing victories in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series over a span of more than a decade. That longevity underscores the organization’s ability to adapt and perform at the high-speed intermediate venue.

RFK Kansas Wins

2005 Martin Cup 2007 Biffle Cup

2010 Biffle Cup

2012 Kenseth Cup

2002 Kenseth NOAPS

2012 Stenhouse NOAPS

2003 Wood NCTS

2004 Edwards NCTS

2007 Edwards NCTS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Bristol: Bristol Motor Speedway once again delivered a bruising, high‑intensity battle, and RFK Racing rose to the challenge with all three teams fighting through adversity to finish inside the top 15. Ryan Preece led the RFK charge with an impressive late‑race rally, surging forward in the final stage to secure an eighth‑place finish after steady gains throughout the night. Chris Buescher showed consistent speed and discipline, working through handling challenges and leveraging smart strategies including a late two‑tire call — to bring home a solid 13th. Brad Keselowski capped the night with another gritty performance, rebounding from an early spin and a late pit‑road speeding penalty to recover and finish 14th, underscoring the team’s resilience on one of the sport’s most demanding tracks.

Points Standings: Buescher: 10th, Keselowski: 11th, Preece: 14th