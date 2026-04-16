TPC Racing’s Shaun McKaigue Scores Career-Best USAC Porsche Sprint GT3 Cup Finish at Sonoma

Third-Season Type 992 Porsche Competitor Secures Near Top-Five Finish Friday in the No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

SONOMA, California (April 16, 2026) – TPC Racing driver Shaun McKaigue delivered the finest result of his current Porsche GT3 Cup racing career last weekend in California, finishing sixth in the Masters class in his No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama race weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

McKaigue’s career-best finish in a current generation Type 992 Porsche GT3 came in his third season of select Sprint Challenge races in the top-tier Porsche GT3 Cup category with TPC Racing. He bested his previous high-water mark of 10th place, set last year at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The strong in-class showing in the weekend’s opening race on Friday saw a similarly solid 11th place overall finish for McKaigue in the competitive Porsche Sprint Challenge field, which also features typically quicker competitors in the Pro-Am division.

By comparison, McKaigue’s best finish in his most recent previous Porsche Sprint Challenge race in March at the season-opening weekend in Sebring was 11th in the Masters class. His lead-lap Sebring finish just shy of the class top-10 also saw McKaigue finish 19th overall in the packed Porsche Sprint Challenge field.

McKaigue’s next Porsche Sprint Challenge race weekend with TPC Racing will be the doubleheader at VIRginia International Raceway, June 19 – 21.

Meanwhile, next up for TPC Racing in USAC road racing series action is May 7 – 9 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Texas. The team’s Porsche Sprint Challenge hopes at COTA ride with veteran team driver Tom Kerr, who will be back in the series for his third race weekend of the year in his No. 74 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

The TPC Racing Mustang Cup America team will also be back in action at COTA with Cliff Elliott and Harris Levitas set for the weekend with TPC Racing’s pair of Mustang Dark Horse R entries. Elliott drives the No. 65 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Ford Mustang Dark Horse R while Levitas competes in the No. 36 TPC Racing/DSC Sport Mustang Dark Horse R.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “The TPC Racing team did a great job all weekend in tricky conditions. Shaun’s progression has been rewarding and even fun to watch. He’s put in the time between events and on race weekends works non-stop with the TPC Racing team and his coach and co-driver LP Dumoulin. We’re seeing all of that effort and focus translate directly into on-track results. Finishing sixth in a more competitive Masters field this year in just his second race of the season is certainly something to build on in our next race together in Virginia.”

Shaun McKaigue, Driver – No. 234 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “We had some great weather for the first couple of days, which really gave an opportunity to get right into some good times on the track. It was wonderful and the guys from TPC gave us a great car right out of the box, so we didn’t have to chase the setup at all. That was really nice and really helps us to get to where we want to be and just learn the track some more. Then the weekend ended up with a lot of rain and different and changing conditions. It certainly made it interesting and exciting. We had some great results, and were really happy with where we placed in the first race. We also did the Porsche Endurance Challenge race and it was great. We had a lot fun, and I drove again with LP Dumoulin. It was wet weather conditions again and completely changing and I ended up out there on rain tires on a drying track, which is always challenging. It was a fun weekend, and I think all of the competitors, considering the conditions, did very, very well.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sports cars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.