What North Carolina Law Says About Front License Plates

North Carolina law is clear: drivers are only required to display one license plate, and it must be mounted on the rear of the vehicle. There is no requirement for a front plate in the state.

Located in the southeastern United States, North Carolina is known for its mix of mountains, coastline, and busy cities like Charlotte and Raleigh. The state’s driving laws are set at the state level, meaning they apply consistently whether you’re in a rural county or a major metro area. If you’re trying to understand the rules around an NC front license plate, it helps to know that the state keeps things simple; no front plate is required.

This often surprises drivers who move from states with stricter plate laws. You might still notice some cars with front plate brackets, but those are usually unused or purely decorative.

What the Law Actually Says

North Carolina law spells it out in N.C. Gen. Stat. § 20-63(d). It states that a registration plate must be displayed on the rear of the vehicle. There is no mention of a second plate for the front.

Here’s the key takeaway from the statute:

The plate must be securely fastened.

It must be clearly visible.

It must be free from obstruction.

If your rear plate is missing, covered, or hard to read, you can still get a ticket, even though a front plate isn’t required.

Why North Carolina Uses One Plate

North Carolina is one of about 20 U.S. states that require only a rear plate. According to the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, the single-plate system helps reduce costs for both the state and drivers.

Producing one plate instead of two cuts manufacturing and replacement costs. That matters at scale. In 2023, the DMV handled over 7.8 million registered vehicles statewide.

When You Might Still See Front Plates

Even though the law doesn’t require it, you’ll still spot front plates on some cars. Here’s why:

Out-of-state vehicles : States like California and New York require two plates. Drivers bring that setup with them.

: States like California and New York require two plates. Drivers bring that setup with them. Dealer-installed brackets : Some cars come with front mounts already attached.

: Some cars come with front mounts already attached. Personal use: Some drivers add novelty or custom plates for style.

These are optional. They don’t carry legal weight in North Carolina.

Rules You Can’t Ignore

Even with a single plate, enforcement is strict. Law enforcement officers focus on visibility and condition.

Under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 20-63(g), it’s illegal to:

Cover your plate with tinted plastic

Obscure numbers or letters

Let the plate become unreadable due to dirt or damage

A 2022 report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration noted that clear plate visibility helps officers identify vehicles quickly during traffic stops and investigations.

Common mistakes that lead to tickets

Mounting the plate at an angle

Using a frame that blocks part of the text

Letting the plate fade or peel

What About Front Plate Laws in Other States?

If you travel often, this matters. Some states enforce front plate laws strictly.

Examples:

California : Requires two plates (Vehicle Code § 5200)

: Requires two plates (Vehicle Code § 5200) Texas : Requires two plates

: Requires two plates Florida: Only requires a rear plate (like North Carolina)

If you’re visiting another state, you usually follow your home state’s registration rules, not theirs. So, a North Carolina driver won’t be fined for not having a front plate while traveling.

Does a Front Plate Help with Safety?

There’s an ongoing debate. A study found that front plates can help identify vehicles in hit-and-run cases. They give law enforcement another angle for identification.

Still, North Carolina has not adopted a two-plate system. Cost and practicality remain the main reasons.

Key Takeaways