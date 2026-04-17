Verstappen’s Frustration Builds – Could America Be His Next Move?

At this point in the F1 season, we had expected to be looking forward to a trip to Jeddah for round five of the championship. Unfortunately, the ongoing situation in the Middle East has put paid to that, and instead it’s Max Verstappen’s frustrations which continue to dominate the column inches.

Verstappen has never been one to hide his feelings. Over the past couple of seasons, he has become increasingly vocal about aspects of Formula One that don’t sit well with him. The Dutchman has made it clear that his passion lies in pure racing, not the spectacle that increasingly surrounds it.

For Verstappen, who has already achieved more than most drivers could dream of, the question becomes less about what he can win and more about whether the environment still motivates him. He has hinted on multiple occasions that he may not remain in Formula One for as long as some of his peers, suggesting that a departure is far from unthinkable.

Looking Beyond Formula One

That has inevitably led to speculation about what might come next. Unlike many drivers who remain tied to the Formula One ecosystem, Verstappen has always shown an interest in other forms of racing. Endurance racing, in particular, has long appealed to him, with events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans often cited as a potential future target.

The appeal is obvious. Endurance racing offers a very different challenge, one that rewards consistency, teamwork and adaptability over outright dominance. It also strips away some of the commercial noise that has begun to frustrate Verstappen in Formula One, returning the focus more squarely to the racing itself.

The American Option

However, perhaps the most intriguing possibility lies across the Atlantic. The United States has become an increasingly important market for motorsport, and Verstappen’s profile would make him an instant headline act in any series he chose to join.

A move to IndyCar Series is one of the most frequently discussed scenarios. Known for its close racing, varied circuits and emphasis on driver skill, IndyCar offers a purer form of competition that could appeal to Verstappen’s instincts. The idea of competing in iconic events such as the Indianapolis 500 would also provide a fresh challenge, and one that carries immense prestige.

There are, of course, obstacles. IndyCar presents a very different style of racing, particularly on ovals, which Verstappen has limited experience with. Safety concerns and the physical demands of oval racing have historically deterred some Formula One drivers from making the switch. But if there is one driver capable of adapting quickly, it is Verstappen.

Another potential avenue in America would be sports car racing, particularly through series such as IMSA. This would align more closely with his interest in endurance racing, offering a pathway to compete in events like Daytona or Sebring while still maintaining a competitive edge.

A Question of Timing

For now, any move away from Formula One remains speculative. Yet the conversation has shifted. It is no longer a question of if he could explore other opportunities, but when and under what circumstances.

Much may depend on how Formula One, and Red Bull’s performance in particular, evolves over the coming seasons. If the elements that frustrate Verstappen continue to grow, the likelihood of him seeking a different challenge will only increase. Conversely, if the sport can strike a better balance between spectacle and substance, it may yet retain one of its biggest stars for the long term.

Back to Miami, For Now

For the time being, though, Verstappen’s focus remains firmly on the present. The Formula One circus rolls on, and the next stop is the Miami Grand Prix, with new betting sites suggesting Max’s fortunes won’t be reversing any time soon.

Once again, it’s the Mercs of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli who are expected to lead the way, ahead of McLaren and then Ferrari.

Verstappen is predicted to find itself in a lowly seventh position, potentially embroiled in midfield battles with Alpine, Haas and Audi. If that proves to be the case, Max is unlikely to hold back on his thoughts, only throwing more fuel on the flames of an eventual departure from Red Bull or even from F1 as a whole.