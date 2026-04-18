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Cadillac to start third in 51st Long Beach Grand Prix

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

LONG BEACH (April 17, 2026) – Louis Delétraz and the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R, qualified third for the 51st Long Beach Grand Prix IMSA race.

His lap of 1:11.833 was bettered by pole winner Nick Yelloly of Michael Shank Racing who posted a pole-winning time of 1:11.626.

Jack Atiken, driver of the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R run by Action Express Racing was fourth with a lap of 1:11.844, while Filipe Albuquerque, No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R was ninth with a lap of 1:12.101.

﻿Cadillac Racing has won six of the eight IMSA races at Long Beach (no race in 2020), including five in a row (2017-2022)

The Grand Prix of Long Beach is set for 1:05 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 18 from the Long Beach street circuit in southern California. It will air live on NBC starting at 4 p.m. ET with streaming coverage on Peacock. IMSA Radio will stream live audio coverage on XM 206, Channel 996 on the SiriusXM app and IMSA.com.

Louis Delétraz, No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R: “Great qualifying and P3 is a good position to start at Long Beach as we know it is very hard to overtake so big thank you to everyone at Cadillac racing and Wayne Taylor Racing. We still have the hardest part tomorrow with the race, but the car feels good. It was our best qualifying of the year and looking forward to the race and try to get our first podium of the year.”

Jack Aitken, No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R run by Action Express Racing: “Yeah it was not bad I think we were hoping for a little bit more. The track conditions felt good and felt fast. But it was difficult to find that last little bit. I think we put a good lap initially but a lot of other cars toward the end after we done our run as it were. It was what it was at that point. It’s a bit of a shame, but still a good starting position for tomorrow and we have to Cadillac up there, so hopefully we can pull out a good result from that.”

Filipe Albuquerque, No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R: “Looking at the result, it is just not what I wanted. We were fighting the car, and I was just a tenth off my teammates in Cadillac and a tenth off here is bigger than any other track. It is what it is and tomorrow is going to be a bit harder for us, but it’s IMSA and it’s Long Beach and you just never know and we go on. The car is competitive, but the whole field is very tight.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US INDYCAR series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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