TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR FRIDAY PRACTICE REPORT – Grand Prix Of Long Beach

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Grand Prix Of Long Beach

1.968-mile, 11 turn, Long Beach street circuit

Long Beach California

Friday Practice Report

April 17, 2026

LONG BEACH, California (April 17, 2026) – For the fourth straight road and street course, Scott McLaughlin was the quickest Chevrolet-powered driver during the first practice, with Arrow McLaren teammates Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Pato O’Ward also had top ten pace in the first practice on the 1.968-mile, 11-turn, Long Beach street circuit.

For the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, the first practice on the road and street courses is split into three portions, with the entire field running the first forty minutes, and the field split in two for a pair of 12-minute sessions.

Chevrolet-powered drivers took six of the top 10 spots in the first 40 minutes, with drivers utilizing the Primary Firstone Firehawk racing tires (Black), with Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet leading the way for Team Chevy. McLaughlin, David Malukas in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Christian Lundgaard in the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 ECR Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet, and Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet joined the Mexican driver.

When the first half of the field put on the Alternate Firestone Firehawk racing tires (Red), McLaughlin was immediately quick, setting a lap of 67.6053 seconds on his first hot lap. The Kiwi was on his second hot lap when the rear end of his No. 3 AAA Travel Team Penske Chevrolet stepped out under braking in Turn 9, tagging the tire barriers and ending his session.

“I felt like I got a denied downshift,” said McLaughlin. “It was a bit unfortunate, going in there, you’re committing pretty high. Looking back on it now, I probably should have. Looking back on it now, I probably didn’t have as much time because it was sliding for a long time. I grabbed a gear and it just locked the rear tires and I was a bit of a passenger. The car was super good. I was just trying to test those AAA tow trucks and figure if we could get some help; they were right there on the job. Excited for the AAA Travel Team Chevy. We’ve got a rocket ship this weekend; it’s just a matter of putting it together.”

After going sixth quickest in the first session on Blacks, Lundgaard was third best in his session on the Reds. Joining Lundgaard in the top five in the second 12-minute session was Alexander Rossi in the No. 20 ECR Liquid Science Orange Chevrolet. Malukas confirmed that Team Penske had speed, setting the quickest times in the first two sectors of his best lap before encountering traffic.

Grand Prix Of Long Beach Practice #1 Results

Tune-In Alert

Saturday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2 – 1:30pm (ET)/12:30pm (CT)/11:30am (MT)/10:30am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 6:30pm (ET)/5:30pm (CT)/4:30pm (MT)/3:30pm (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm Up – 1pm (ET)/noon (CT)/11am (MT)/10am (PT) – FS1/ INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Grand Prix Of Long Beach (90 laps) – 5:30pm (ET)/4:30pm (CT)/3:30pm (MT)/2:30pm (PT) – – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet drives around the fountain on the 1.968-mile, 11 turn, Long Beach street circuit on the way to a win in 2022.

Chevrolet History on the Streets of Long Beach

Wins – 12

2022 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2015 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2014 – Mike Conway – ECR

2012 – Will Power – Team Penske

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1992 – Danny Sullivan – Galles Racing

1991 – Al Unser Jr.. – Galles Racing

1990 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1989 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1988 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Poles – 10

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2016 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2015 – Helio Castroneves – Team Penske

2012 – Ryan Briscoe – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1989 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1987 – Mario Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

Chevrolet Podiums: 32

Driver Podiums: Josef Newgarden (4), Al Unser Jr. (4), Emerson Fittipaldi (3), Will Power (3), Bob Rahal (3), Helio Castroneves (2), Scott Dixon (2), Danny Sullivan (2), Mario Andretti (1), Michael Andretti (1), Eddie Cheever (1), Mike Conway (1), James Hinchcliffe (1), Christian Lundgaard (1), Juan Montoya (1), Simon Pagenaud (1), Paul Tracy (1)

Team Podiums: Team Penske (15), Galles Racing (6), Chip Ganassi Racing (3), Newman Haas Racing (2), Rahal Hogan Racing (2), Andretti Global (1), Arrow McLaren (1), ECR (1), Patrick Racing (1)

Chevrolet Laps Led: 991

Driver Laps Led: Al Unser Jr. (395), Mario Andretti (108), Josef Newgarden (101), Paul Tracy (81), Helio Castroneves (78), Scott Dixon (68), Will Power (42), Simon Pagenaud (28), Christian Lundgaard (26), Danny Sullivan (24), Sting Ray Robb (12), Michael Andretti (5), Ryan Briscoe (5), Ryan Hunter-Reay (5), Augustin Canapino (3), Mike Conway (3), Charlie Kimball (3), Sebastian Saavedra (3), Sebastien Bourdais (1),

Team Laps Led: Galles Racing (402), Team Penske (352), Newman Haas Racing (113), Chip Ganassi Racing (71), Arrow McLaren (26), Juncos Hollinger Racing (15), Andretti Global (5), KV Racing Technology (4), ECR (3)

Manufacturer History on the Streets Of Long Beach

Wins (with competition)

15 – Honda (2025, 2024, 2023, 2021, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2013, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1996)

12 – Chevrolet (2022, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2012, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

3 – Cosworth (1986, 1985, 1984)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

1 – Mercedes (1995)

Poles (with competition)

13 – Honda (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2019, 2018, 2014, 2013, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1997, 1996)

10 – Chevrolet (2021, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2012, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

5 – Ford (2002, 1998, 1995, 1993, 1992)

3 – Cosworth (1986, 1985, 1984)

1 – Ilmor (1994)

Historical Chevrolet in the INDYCAR SERIES information

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins in the Twin-Turbo 2.2L V6 Era (2012-present)

Chevrolet-Powered Wins – All-Time

About General Motors

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