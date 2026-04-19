RCR NCS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Austin Dillon pilots the No. 3 Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Chevrolet to Top-20 Finish at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 16th

Start: 20th

Points: 25th

“Solid top-20 day for our Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots team. Our Chevrolet fired off a little tight, but fought a few different things once we got in clean air. We were too tight for the first half of the race, and then it flipped and we were too loose. It took 10 or 12 laps for our car to come in and then we were on pace with the field. By the end of a run, we were probably a little better than others. Richard Boswell and the No. 3 guys kept adjusting on the balance and made the right calls to not lose track position throughout the race. Proud of the effort from everyone today. We will keep battling.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Nicokick x zone Cranberry Chevrolet Team Face Adversity on Frustrating Afternoon at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 35th

Start: 23rd

Points: 27th

“This afternoon was a fight from start to finish for the entire No. 8 Nicokick x zone Cranberry Chevrolet team. We fired off tight, lacked turn, and battled right side tire wear early on. While we ended up going a lap down as the race progressed, we were adjusting the car in the right direction and fighting for the Lucky Dog. As we neared the end of Stage 2, we were back in the pits for an unscheduled tire stop, and then lost more track position as we looked into a potential brake issue. All we can do now is make notes, refocus and look to next weekend in Talladega as we try to chase a better finish I know everyone is after.” -Kyle Busch