TOYOTA RACING – NCS Kansas Post-Race Report – 04.19.26

REDDICK CONTINUES TO MAKE HISTORY, WINS AT KANSAS

California-native first driver to win five of the first nine races of the season since Dale Earnhardt

KANSAS CITY (April 19, 2026) – Tyler Reddick continued his early season dominance as he claimed his fifth win in the first nine races this season with a stellar last lap pass at Kansas Speedway. Reddick was battling for the win in the closing laps before a late race caution setup an overtime finish, and Reddick was able to make his Camry stick to claim the victory. With the win, Reddick is the first driver since 1987 to win five of the first nine races.

It was a dominate performance for Team Toyota as Camry drivers claimed four of the top-five finishers with Reddick, Chase Briscoe (third), Denny Hamlin (fourth) and Bubba Wallace (fifth). It is the second consecutive Kansas race that Toyota has had four of the top-five and the 16th time in Toyota’s Cup Series history. Toyota now has won seven of the first nine races this season; the most for any OEM since 2007.

Ty Gibbs (ninth) extended his career-best streak of top-10 finishes to seven. Reddick and Gibbs lead the series with seven top-10s this season. 23XI Racing made more history as for the first time in team history that placed four Camrys in the top-15 finishers – Reddick, Wallace, Riley Herbst (14th) and Corey Heim (15th).

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Kansas Speedway

Race 9 of 36 – 400.5 miles, 267 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TYLER REDDICK

2nd, Kyle Larson*

3rd, CHASE BRISCOE

4th, DENNY HAMLIN

5th, BUBBA WALLACE

9th, TY GIBBS

14th, RILEY HERBST

15th, COREY HEIM

20th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

22nd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

23rd, ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 SupplyHouse Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you walk us through that finish if you can?

“It was really chaotic. We had a decent launch on the 11 (Denny Hamlin). The 5 (Kyle Larson) put him middle of the three, and then the 20 (Christopher Bell) got to my outside – yeah, we all ran out of real estate off of turn two. It’s a bummer I got Christopher there, and pretty much took his shot of winning the race or running top-five like he did, away.

“So that one in the moment stings, and you just have to put it behind you really fast and go and win the race for Toyota. I was glad we were able to get back to the 5. I was really surprised we had that kind of grip on those right sides, but I took advantage of it and was able to make the move.”

Nine races, five wins. What is it like to be Tyler Reddick right now?

“It is incredible. To be able to capitalize on great days like this – this is SupplyHouse’s first race, to get them their first win with the team with 23XI is really cool. Just announced the Rockstar Energy partnership, so I’m sipping my Rockstar in victory lane for the first time as well. All in all, it’s been pretty great to be us, and we’ve made some good choices but certainly have had some things go our way in some of these races.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How about that call and what about that last restart?

“Yeah, great call by James (Small, crew chief) there to be on offense. We were not very good. We ran about 10th all day long. We were able to make something out of it in the end on that restart. I would have loved to have another lap. I missed the 11 (Denny Hamlin) – I didn’t quite clear him and it messed both of our momentums up, and it made it where I couldn’t make a move there in the end. I wouldn’t say we are proud of that effort. We kind of got lucky with that caution – we were going to run 12th with two to go, so glad we were able to turn it around and see if we can build on it.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 National Debt Relief Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

What was the most frustrating part of those closing laps?

“I mean, obviously it’s not winning. It’s Cody Ware, six laps down wrecking. I don’t know. It just added up. I feel like it was the same move that the 5 (Kyle Larson) got me a couple years ago when I was on the inside. I got to learn from those mistakes that I make, not executing those last few laps.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Boys and Girls Club of America Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

What more did you need in that final run?

“I thought once we got past the bubble of eighth or ninth that we would really turn it up. We got to third and the 45 (Tyler Reddick) passed me like I was on jackstands and I’m like never mind (laughter). We are still missing something but hats off to the team. What an incredible year that we are all putting together. It’s an honor to be a part of a good race team with good race cars. It’s a lot of fun. I want it more. I’m pissed that he won; I’m getting tired of it (laughter). No, happy for him. Happy for the team. Pumped for Boys and Girls Club; gave them a good run. Appreciate them coming on board and all of the partners that came on board with then. It was a solid weekend from start to finish, not much you can hang your hat on.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.