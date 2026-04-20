Chase Briscoe capitalizes in overtime for third-place result at Kansas

Chase Briscoe utilized an overtime shootout in the 2026 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. This enabled him to go from finishing outside of the top-10 mark to notching a strong third-place result.

The reigning two-time Southern 500 champion from Mitchell, Indiana, endured a quiet afternoon of racing in NASCAR’s Heartland venue. This was despite being the fourth-fastest competitor in practice and qualifying in fifth place for Sunday’s main event. Racing as high as third place throughout the first stage period, Briscoe settled in seventh place when the stage concluded. Though he did gain four critical stage points.

Restarting in eighth place to start the second stage, Briscoe quickly carved his way back into the top-five mark. He then spent the majority of this stage period racing just within and outside of the top-10 mark. Ultimately, he missed out on recording another set of stage points. He settled in 11th place when the second stage period concluded.

He restarted in ninth place when the third and final stage period commenced. Briscoe then spent the majority of this stage period racing outside of the top-10 mark. Despite racing up to as high as eighth place at certain points in the closing laps, he was initially primed for a top-15 result (14th place, to be exact) as the event’s scheduled distance was within reach.

A late-race caution due to Cody Ware spinning in Turn 4 flew with two laps remaining, sending the event into overtime. It also generated an opportunity for Briscoe, crew chief James Small and his No. 19 Bass Pro Shops/Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE team. Despite exiting pit road in 11th place, Briscoe was the first to do so with four fresh tires while the top-10 competitors in front of him pitted for only two tires.

During the ensuing overtime shootout, Briscoe used the four fresh tires to bolt from 10th to fourth in a single lap. He then capitalized on teammate Denny Hamlin scrubbing the backstretch’s outside wall to overtake him for third place. Amid a final-lap charge through the final two turns, Briscoe crossed the finish line in third place. He finished 0.295 seconds behind race winner Tyler Reddick.

Chase Briscoe’s third-place result marked his third top-five finish of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. It was his second consecutive top-five result in recent weeks, backing up his fifth-place result from last weekend at Bristol. He also recorded his third consecutive top-five result in a Cup event at Kansas.

The third-place effort for Briscoe left the Hoosier native with mixed emotions. He was disappointed to fall short of stealing a victory amid a two-lap shootout. But also relieved, as he achieved good fortunes following a difficult start to the 2026 campaign.

“I would have loved to have another corner, but honestly, just grateful for that last caution,” Briscoe said on FOX. “Our Bass Pro Shops/Tracker [Boats] Toyota was not good. We were going to run 12th or 13th, and [crew chief] James [Small] did a really good job there, being able to put me on offense and was able to make something out of it.”

With the result and the stage points he accumulated from the first stage period, Briscoe gained two spots in the 2026 driver’s standings from 17th to 15th. He went from being a single point outside of the top-16 mark to making the Chase. And, he is now above the cutline by 17 points.

Briscoe’s methodical climb back into the top-16 mark marks a valiant effort for the No. 19 competitor that was strapped with two DNFs and mired outside the top-30 mark in the standings following the first four-scheduled events. Over the previous five events, including Sunday’s event at Kansas, Briscoe recorded an average-finishing result of 8.4 (compared to 28.0 from the first four events) and 167 points (120 more points than the first four events).

“For as bad as the stuff has gone for us early in the season, this is a lucky break for us,” Briscoe said. “Just glad we were able to make the most out of it.”

With Kansas Speedway in the rearview mirror, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season continues next Sunday, April 26 in Talladega. It also marks the site of Briscoe’s latest Cup victory. The Indiana natives won at the track last October, which enabled him to compete for the 2025 championship.

Will Chase Briscoe’s recent surge and rebound this season continue at the world’s fastest venue on the NASCAR schedule?

The 2026 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will occur on April 26, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.