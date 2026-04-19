Tyler Reddick wins Cup Series race over Kyle Larson in last lap pass at Kansas

Kansas City, KS – In an overtime restart, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick made a last-lap pass in the middle of Turns 3 and 4 on Kyle Larson. He took the lead and the eventual race win, scoring his fifth win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Reddick described the final laps, saying, “It was really chaotic. We had a decent launch on the 11 (Denny Hamlin). The 5 (Kyle Larson) put him middle of the three, and then the 20 (Christopher Bell) got to my outside – yeah, we all ran out of real estate off of turn two.

“It’s a bummer I got Christopher there, and pretty much took his shot of winning the race, or running top-five like he did all day away, so that one in the moment stings. And, you just have to put it behind you really fast and go and win the race for Toyota. I was glad we were able to get back to the 5. I was really surprised we had that kind of grip on those right sides, but I took advantage of it and was able to make the move.”

Kansas Speedway marked the ninth race of the 2026 season. Originally, stages 80-85-102 made up the 267-lap race before going seven laps into an overtime restart as the checkered flag fell at Lap 274. Just two cars went to the rear before the start of the race; Joey Logano for steering and Noah Gragson for adjustments.

During the first stage, Hamlin took the lead as early as Lap 4 and held the lead until the first round of green flag pit stops began around Lap 32. It wasn’t until Lap 38 that race leader Hamlin pitted from the lead, while Reddick pitted a lap earlier on Lap 37.

However, Hamlin cycled back to the lead following pit stops at Lap 41 and led all the way to the end of Stage 1. Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Reddick, Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace, and Corey Heim were the Top 10. No cautions were seen during the stage.

Stage 2 took place between Laps 88 and 165. One lap after the restart, Larson took the lead from Hamlin as Hamlin slipped to the fourth position. Larson led the majority of the second stage, as the only time he lost the lead was during green flag pit stops. The Hendrick Motorsports driver cycled out to the lead at Lap 130. From there, Larson led the way and took the Stage 2 win. Larson, Hamlin, Reddick, Elliott, Bell, Wallace, Keselowski, Gibbs, Buescher, and Hocevar rounded out the Top 10.

The final stage began with 94 laps to go, with Hamin, Bell, Larson, Reddick, and Wallace the top five. A lap later, Bell took the lead from Hamlin. He led most of the final stage for what was supposed to be the final round of pit stops that began with 49 laps to go. Hamlin was the first to pit with 49 laps to go, followed by Reddick two laps later. Eventually, Bell pitted from the race lead with 46 to go, giving the lead to Hamlin with 43 to go.

Following the stops, Hamlin nearly had a five-second lead over Reddick before Reddick began closing in on the race leader inside 40 to go, cutting the lead to 2.9 seconds. However, Hamlin was able to manage his gap over his team driver Reddick before there was 20 to go. At that point in time, Reddick began slowly erasing the gap, even getting it down to 1.1 seconds at 15 to go.

Eventually, Reddick was able to take the lead with nine laps to go over Hamlin after running him down using the high line. Though the fight was not over, as Hamlin did not give up and started to close back down inside five to go. With two laps remaining, Reddick briefly ran out of fuel, which allowed Hamlin to take the lead.

It looked as though the Joe Gibbs Racing driver would be on his way to an easy victory until a caution came out, as Hamlin was just exiting off of Turn 4 and getting ready to take the white flag.

Hamlin spoke about his frustration after leading 131 laps.

“I mean, obviously, it’s not winning. It’s Cody Ware, six laps down, wrecking. I don’t know. It just added up. I feel like it was the same move that the 5 (Kyle Larson) got me a couple years ago when I was on the inside. I got to learn from those mistakes that I make, not executing those last few laps.”Cody Ware and the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team brought out the late race yellow (the only for incident throughout the entire race), as Ware spun off Turn 4.

The Top 10 pitted under yellow for two tires, while Briscoe was the first to take four tires and was going to restart in the 11th position. Hamlin, Reddick, Larson, Bell, and Wallace were the top five for the final restart.

Larson made a dive-bomb move going into Turn 1 and briefly took the race lead from Hamlin and Reddick. Bell was also on the top side, making a run off Turn 2. During the process, Reddick made slight contact with Bell, which then saw him make slight contact with the wall and end his shot at the win.

Then, Reddick had momentum in Turns 3 and 4, passing Hamlin for second. On the backstretch, both Larson and Reddick were side-by-side, battling for the race victory. Larson had contact with Reddick, which was enough for Reddick to pass him and drive away with the 13th victory of his career. The win at Kansas was his second at the 1.5-mile racetrack, his first since 2023 in the fall race.

There were three cautions for 20 laps and 17 lead changes among seven different leaders. Reddick led three times for 10 laps en route to victory.

After Kansas, Tyler Reddick leads the series standings by 105 points over Denny Hamlin, 120 over Ryan Blaney, 138 over Ty Gibbs, and 143 over Kyle Larson.

Official Race Results Following The Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway