CHASING SPEED DOCUSERIES SET TO DEBUT ON NHRA YOUTUBE PAGE

INDIANAPOLIS (April 21, 2026) – NHRA announced today that “Chasing Speed,” a six-part docuseries that recently aired on VICE TV, will debut in full on NHRA’s YouTube page on Wednesday.

All six episodes of the docuseries will be available immediately for fans, giving them an opportunity to watch all at once or at their convenience. It also marks the first time it will be available to NHRA fans internationally.

The well-received show debuted on VICE TV on January 21, and a new episode aired each week heading into the kickoff of NHRA’s 75th anniversary season in Gainesville. Chasing Speed was the first offering of its kind in the NHRA world, giving a genuine, unfiltered look at the biggest stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

The six-part series pulled the curtain back on the raw speed, pressure and personalities in the NHRA, giving fans a glimpse of competing at the highest level in drag racing. From 340-plus-mph record runs to championship battles, the series followed teams and drivers for the full 2025 season. It featured all the drama behind the scenes, the stakes on the starting line and the culture that’s fueled 75 years of NHRA action.

Each episode offered something thrilling, including Austin Prock’s rise and second straight world championship – and dramatic departure to Tasca Racing in the off-season – to Antron Brown’s run to repeat a Top Fuel title, the standout females who make NHRA the world’s most diverse motorsport, racing legend Tony Stewart’s second year in the class and the championship chases in every category.

The full episode lineup includes these highlights, plus so much more:

Episode 1: “The Road to Force” helps start the series with a bang, focusing on John Force’s incredible legacy in the sport, Brittany Force’s record run and career, and Prock’s rise as Funny Car champion at John Force Racing.

Episode 2: “Full Bore” dives into Blake Alexander’s quest to compete, Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett’s drive for success in the NHRA and a look back at Wally Parks and the NHRA legends who shaped the sport.

Episode 3: “The Price She Pays” showcases the immense female talent in the sport, starting with trailblazers like Shirley Muldowney and current stars Force, Pruett, Erica Enders, Ida Zetterstrom, Maddi Gordon and Jasmine Salinas.

Episode 4: “The Summer of Chaos” looks at a wild regular season in 2025, as Matt Hagan and Prock duel in Funny Car, star drivers in Top Fuel and everyone looking to leave their mark heading to the Countdown to the Championship.

Episode 5: “The Countdown” drives home the mounting pressure for drivers at Indy and in the Countdown. There’s plenty of chaos on and off the track with championship battles forming.

Episode 6: “The Season Ends” features the finale of the championship battles, with Doug Kalitta, Prock, Dallas Glenn and Richard Gadson all claiming world titles, along with a shocking team shake-up in the offseason heading into 2026.

To view the NHRA’s YouTube page, click here. For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.