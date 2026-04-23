Flying Lizard Motorsports Rides Momentum into Austin Race Weekend

AUSTIN, Tex. (April 23, 2026) – Flying Lizard Motorsports continues its 2026 SRO America campaign this weekend at Circuit of The Americas, bringing momentum from a successful Sonoma Raceway outing into one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar. The team will once again field entries in both Pirelli GT4 America and GT America Powered by AWS as the Texas heat sets the stage for a challenging race weekend.

“COTA is a track that really tests everyone whether it’s drivers, engineers, and the cars themselves,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “It’s a technical circuit with a lot of different elements, so getting everything right is key. We’re coming off a strong weekend at Sonoma, and the goal now is to keep building on that progress and continue moving forward.”

In Pirelli GT4 America, Zach Lumsden and Kris Wilson return in the No. 413 Colorado MotorSport by Flying Lizard 413 BMW M4 GT4 (G82) EVO following a podium performance last time out at Sonoma Raceway. The duo continues to show strong chemistry in their first full season together, steadily positioning themselves as contenders in the highly competitive field. This weekend features a unique format, with a single three-hour endurance race on Saturday at 5:00 PM CT, placing added emphasis on strategy, consistency, and race management. Testing begins Thursday, giving teams valuable time to dial in setups ahead of the extended race distance.

Craig Lumsden will once again represent Flying Lizard Motorsports in GT America Powered by AWS, piloting the No. 610 Colorado MotorSport by Flying Lizard BMW M4 GT4 (G82). After demonstrating clear progression and confidence in his debut weekends, Lumsden continues to build experience in the single-driver sprint format. The series features two races this weekend, with race one scheduled for Saturday at 3:20 PM CT and race two on Sunday at 9:40 AM CT. Official GT America sessions begin Friday, giving Lumsden an opportunity to get up to speed quickly on the challenging 20-turn circuit.

With high temperatures, a demanding layout, and longer race conditions for GT4 America, the weekend at Circuit of The Americas is set to be a true test of endurance and execution for the Flying Lizard Motorsports program. All races will stream live on YouTube at youtube.com/gtworld, with all times listed in Central Time.

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Flying Lizard Motorsports is a premier motorsport team known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and success on the racing circuit. With a rich history spanning over two decades, Flying Lizard Motorsports has earned a formidable reputation as a powerhouse in the world of motorsports, boasting 24 championship titles and a legacy of podium finishes across North America and at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fueled by passion, expertise, and a relentless drive for perfection, the team continues to push boundaries and set new standards of performance in every competition it enters. Through strategic partnerships and a dedicated team of professionals, Flying Lizard Motorsports remains at the forefront of motorsport innovation, delivering thrilling racing experiences and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

Apex Motor Club

Apex Motor Club is Arizona’s premier motorsports club located just 35 miles southwest of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and the only private motorsports club located within a major metropolitan area. APEX is the ultimate country club for automotive enthusiasts where car culture, racing and country club lifestyles converge. Enjoy an hour of track time in your latest acquisition, drive off track, into your privately-owned garage and join like- minded enthusiasts in the clubhouse for food, beverages, and activities.

APEX Motor Club features only the best in racing technology. The APEX phase one track is a 2.27-mile circuit with an additional 2.15-mile circuit in phase 2, beginning construction in 2023. APEX is paved using the latest techniques and premium materials, creating the smoothest and most durable racing surface, rarely found on most race tracks.

Furthermore, APEX incorporated extensive run off and installed an LED flag-lighting system to offer members a premium and safe racing atmosphere.

APEX has something for everyone from world-class racing circuits to private collection tours, as well as a clubhouse with amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, restaurant and more. The APEX experience offers everything from the APEX Academy, which not only teaches members their new track, but provides the fundamentals in performance driving techniques, to private one-on-one coaching with industry experts and racing professionals. In addition, APEX features on-site fueling and offers concierge-level service for preparing your vehicle prior to as well as during lapping and racing sessions. The APEX off-track experience is just as valuable! APEX members enjoy special invitations to a variety of unique experiences throughout the valley and country all year long.

Website: www.apexmotorclub.com.