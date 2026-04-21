The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, for the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday, April 26, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

On April 26, 2025, Zane Smith, driving for Front Row Motorsports, captured his first Busch Light Pole Award with a lap of 182.174 mph (52.565 secs.), and Austin Cindric utilized a late pit strategy call to beat Ryan Preece in a photo finish to win the Jack Link’s 500 on April 27, 2025.

Track & Race Information for the Jack Link’s 500

Season Race Number: 10 of 36 (April 26, 2026)

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 2.66 miles (Biggest in NASCAR)

Banking/Turns (All 4): 33 degrees (Steepest in NASCAR)

Banking/Frontstretch: 16.5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees

Length/Frontstretch: 4,300 feet

Length/Backstretch: 4,000 feet (Longest in NASCAR)

Length and Race Stages for the Jack Link’s 500

Race Length: 188 laps / 500.08 miles

Stage 1 Length: 98 laps

Stage 2 Length: 45 laps – Stage 2 Ends on Lap 143

Final Stage Length: 45 laps – Final Stage Ends on Lap 188

Who and what should you look out for at Talladega Superspeedway?

Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in wins at Talladega with six victories, and three active drivers have won their first NCS race at Talladega, and they are: Bubba Wallace on October 4, 2021, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on May 7, 2017, and Brad Keselowski on April 26, 2009.

Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in runner-up finishes with three (2021, 2024 sweep), and he leads all active drivers in top-five finishes with 12.

Hamlin and Keselowski lead all active NCS drivers in top-10 finishes with 17 each.

Active Race Winners (12) Wins Seasons Brad Keselowski 6 2021, 2017, 2016. 2014, 2012, 2009 Ryan Blaney 3 2023, 2020, 2019 Joey Logano 3 2018, 2016, 2015 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 2 2024, 2017 Kyle Busch 2 2023, 2008 Chase Elliott 2 2022, 2019 Denny Hamlin 2 2020, 2014 Chase Briscoe 1 2025 Austin Cindric 1 2025 Tyler Reddick 1 2024 Ross Chastain 1 2022 Bubba Wallace 1 2021

A total of 26 different starting positions in the field at Talladega have led to a win in the NCS. The deepest an active NCS race winner has started at Talladega is 34th, by Denny Hamlin in the 2014 spring race.

Starting Position Wins Winning % 1 15 13.27% 2 21 18.58% 3 7 6.19% 4 9 7.96% 5 5 4.42% 6 4 3.54% 7 4 3.54% 8 1 0.88% 9 6 5.31% 10 5 4.42% 11 4 3.54% 12 3 2.65% 13 4 3.54% 14 1 0.88% 15 2 1.77% 16 4 3.54% 17 2 1.77% 18 3 2.65% 19 3 2.65% 20 1 0.88% 22 2 1.77% 24 1 0.88% 27 1 0.88% 32 1 0.88% 34 3 2.65% 36 1 0.88%

The Driver Picks for the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway