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TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 27: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Menards/Quaker State Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2025 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
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The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, for the Jack Link’s 500 on Sunday, April 26, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

On April 26, 2025, Zane Smith, driving for Front Row Motorsports, captured his first Busch Light Pole Award with a lap of 182.174 mph (52.565 secs.), and Austin Cindric utilized a late pit strategy call to beat Ryan Preece in a photo finish to win the Jack Link’s 500 on April 27, 2025.

Season Race Number: 10 of 36 (April 26, 2026)
Race Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 2.66 miles (Biggest in NASCAR)
Banking/Turns (All 4): 33 degrees (Steepest in NASCAR)
Banking/Frontstretch: 16.5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 2 degrees
Length/Frontstretch: 4,300 feet
Length/Backstretch: 4,000 feet (Longest in NASCAR)

Race Length: 188 laps / 500.08 miles
Stage 1 Length: 98 laps
Stage 2 Length: 45 laps – Stage 2 Ends on Lap 143
Final Stage Length: 45 laps – Final Stage Ends on Lap 188

Who and what should you look out for at Talladega Superspeedway?

Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in wins at Talladega with six victories, and three active drivers have won their first NCS race at Talladega, and they are: Bubba Wallace on October 4, 2021, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on May 7, 2017, and Brad Keselowski on April 26, 2009.

Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in runner-up finishes with three (2021, 2024 sweep), and he leads all active drivers in top-five finishes with 12.

Hamlin and Keselowski lead all active NCS drivers in top-10 finishes with 17 each.

Active Race Winners (12)WinsSeasons
Brad Keselowski62021, 2017, 2016. 2014, 2012, 2009
Ryan Blaney32023, 2020, 2019
Joey Logano32018, 2016, 2015
Ricky Stenhouse Jr22024, 2017
Kyle Busch22023, 2008
Chase Elliott22022, 2019
Denny Hamlin22020, 2014
Chase Briscoe12025
Austin Cindric12025
Tyler Reddick12024
Ross Chastain12022
Bubba Wallace12021

A total of 26 different starting positions in the field at Talladega have led to a win in the NCS. The deepest an active NCS race winner has started at Talladega is 34th, by Denny Hamlin in the 2014 spring race.

Starting PositionWinsWinning %
11513.27%
22118.58%
376.19%
497.96%
554.42%
643.54%
743.54%
810.88%
965.31%
1054.42%
1143.54%
1232.65%
1343.54%
1410.88%
1521.77%
1643.54%
1721.77%
1832.65%
1932.65%
2010.88%
2221.77%
2410.88%
2710.88%
3210.88%
3432.65%
3610.88%
  • Ryan Blaney has three wins, six top fives, eight top 10s, and an average finish of 17.217.
  • William Byron has five top fives, seven top 10s, and an average finish of 14.500.
  • Denny Hamlin has one pole, two wins, 11 top fives, 17 top 10s, and an average finish of 16.900.
  • Brad Keselowski has six wins, 12 top fives, 17 top 10s, and an average finish of 15.559.
  • Chase Elliott has two poles, two wins, six top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 16.350.
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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