Why direct rakeback of up to 70 percent at Pokerdom works not for everyone, but for active players

In the poker environment, high rakeback is always a strong argument because it is not about a random bonus — it is about the return of part of a commission already generated. Pokerdom’s offer of direct rakeback up to 70 percent is not simply a promotional detail; it is a separate playing model for those who think in terms of volume and long-term distance. Even so, it is important to separate the headline figure from the practical benefit, because this format is far from essential for every player, however attractive the number looks at first glance.

How the direct rakeback scheme at Pokerdom is structured

On the official Time Machine 2.0 page, Pokerdom states that the program is activated through the promo code TIMEMACHINE and replaces the standard “100 Steps to a Million” system. Payouts are made monthly to the gaming account, and eligibility begins for those who generate at least 10,001 rubles in rake per month. From that point, the return scales upward. The base level starts at 12 percent, then rises through 16, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, and 45 percent, with an additional bonus for the following month of up to 25 percent added on top.

In this scenario, pokerdom is interesting not as a regular platform with entry bonuses, but as a room where certain players can consciously choose a cash-based return model over a long progress-driven program. A volume-focused user looks not only at the tables, limits, and player pool, but also at how much rake they generate in a month and what that translates to after the rakeback calculation. For that type of player, the question is often more important than any one-time promotion.

Why this model differs from a standard rewards program

The key difference is that rakeback works as direct financial compensation rather than as a chain of indirect advantages. In a standard loyalty program, the player receives XP, ranks, internal tokens, boosters, and other cumulative elements whose value reveals itself gradually. In the Time Machine scheme, the logic is simpler and more transparent: generate rake, the platform calculates the amount, and at the start of the next month returns a defined share of the commission to the account. For part of the audience, that clarity is more compelling than any level-based or status-driven mechanic.

Who actually benefits from direct rake return in practice

Direct rakeback is genuinely useful not for the whole audience, but for those who play consistently and at meaningful volume. This applies above all to cash game regulars and active tournament players capable of reaching the program’s minimum threshold every month. Someone who plays occasionally, drops into low limits a couple of times a week, and does not maintain steady volume has little reason to prioritize rakeback. For that user, the standard rewards program may be more comfortable and easier to follow.

Direct rakeback works best for those who:

play regularly and can plan their monthly volume in advance

have a clear understanding of how much rake they generate at their limits

prefer cash on the account over a bonus ecosystem built on XP and levels

evaluate a poker room through the mathematics of return rather than one-time promotions

In which cases the high percentage sounds louder than it really helps

The up to 70 percent threshold makes a strong impression, but it is important to understand that this is the maximum ceiling, combining the base return with the additional percentage for the following month. It does not mean any participant immediately receives figures like that after joining the program. Reaching the top values requires a very large rake volume and sustained long-term activity. For a beginner or a recreational player, the phrase “up to 70 percent” will therefore sound more impressive than it is in practice.

Switching to Time Machine also means leaving the “100 Steps to a Million” program behind. The choice is not between a bonus and nothing — it is between two different reward systems. For one player, a straightforward commission return is more profitable; for another, XP, ranks, and internal progression may be the better fit. The mistake is choosing the higher percentage based on the number alone, rather than on how well the model matches actual playing habits.

Why rakeback of up to 70 percent remains a tool for a narrow audience

Direct rakeback of up to 70 percent at Pokerdom is a professionally oriented tool, not a universal offer for all players. For an active user capable of generating serious rake and planning in monthly volume, it can be a strong and financially meaningful choice. For a beginner, an occasional visitor, or someone who plays irregularly, the model will typically offer less than the standard alternative. This rakeback rewards those who already know their volume and want the most direct possible return from the rake they play.