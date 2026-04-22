IKEA Partners with Hocevar, Spire Motorsports for Three NASCAR Cup Series Contests in 2026

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 22, 2026) – IKEA, the leading furniture solutions brand with the vision to create a better everyday life for its customers, will partner with Spire Motorsports and 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Carson Hocevar in an associate-sponsor capacity for three races in 2026.

IKEA will be showcased aboard Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR’s premier division beginning May 3 at Texas Motor Speedway where he secured his first-career pole award last May. Later in the season, IKEA will return at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July and again at Kansas Speedway in September.

“It’s really cool to have IKEA partner with Spire Motorsports on the Cup Series’ side of the sport and it’s great to see another major brand keep growing with us,” said Hocevar. “Everyone I met from IKEA at Daytona were really nice and super fun to be around. They will be with us for a few races where we’ve run well in the past so hopefully, we can reward their faith in us with a checkered flag.”

Nine races into the 2026 season, Hocevar has logged two top-five finishes and sits 12th in the series’ point standings. Last year, he earned two top-five and nine top-10 results, including a pair of career-best runners-up finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway during his sophomore campaign.

IKEA was first aboard a Spire Motorsports entry as a co-primary sponsor in February’s season-opening NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where Hocevar qualified fourth and paced the field for 20 circuits.

The Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY from Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1, Sunday, May 3 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 11th of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About IKEA …

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional, and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments, and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 412 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 58 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA.us, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on Feb. 21, 2026, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the Fr8 Racing 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.