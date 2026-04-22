JR Motorsports — NOAPS Talladega Superspeedway Preview

JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile superspeedway)

NOAPS RACE – Ag-Pro 300 (113 laps / 300.58 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Champion Irrigation Chevrolet

Kvapil 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 10

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 29

Avg. Finish: 15.2

Points: 7th

Carson Kvapil will make his fourth career start at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In 10 starts on tracks 2 miles or greater in length, Kvapil has recorded two top-fives and six top-10s.

Kvapil scored a runner-up finish last fall at Talladega.

Champion Irrigation returns as the primary partner for their second race of the season at Talladega.

Carson Kvapil

“Talladega is always an unpredictable race, but I know we are going to have a really strong Champion Irrigation Chevrolet. JR Motorsports always builds fast superspeedway cars, and I am confident that will be the case again on Saturday. We just need to race smart in the pack and keep ourselves in position to contend for the win at the finish.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Brandt Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 10

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 8

Top 10s: 9

Laps Led: 207

Avg. Finish: 6.0

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier has scored six top-fives and nine top-10s in 20 previous NOAPS starts at Talladega, earning a best finish of second coming in this event in 2016.

Allgaier came away with a pair of top-fives at the high-banked Alabama track last season, finishing fourth and third in the two events at Talladega, respectively.

In the two previous drafting races thus far in 2026, Allgaier has earned a best finish of second, coming at the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

Allgaier, who enters this weekend as the NOAPS championship leader, is once again one of four drivers competing for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize. The highest finisher between he, Taylor Gray, Sheldon Creed and Jesse Love will come away with the top prize.

Justin Allgaier

“Anything can happen at Talladega. It’s such an unpredictable style of racing. Thankfully, JR Motorsports has always brought great cars to the superspeedways and I know that we will have another one on Saturday with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. Hopefully we can keep our nose clean all race long, work well with our teammates, and be in position to fight for both the win and the Dash 4 Cash bonus.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Arby’s Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 10

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 11

Avg. Finish: 10.2

Points: 6th

Sammy Smith heads to the high banks of Talladega for the sixth time in his NOAPS career.

Smith is a previous winner at Talladega, taking the win in the fall of 2024.

In 23 starts with the NOAPS on speedways 2 miles or greater in length, Smith has one win, four top-fives and nine top-10 finishes.

The No. 8 will feature Arby’s new slow-smoked BBQ this Saturday, as well as at Watkins Glen International and Dover Motor Speedway later this season.

Sammy Smith

“Talladega is always a toss-up on how your day ends up, since there are so many variables you can’t control, but this No. 8 team has won there before so I know we can do it again. JR Motorsports prepares fast superspeedway cars so we’ll just need to make smart strategy calls and stay clean on the track to be there at the end competing for the win. It would be awesome to win here again and bring Arby’s to Victory Lane.”

Rajah Caruth

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Caruth 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 10

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 42

Avg. Finish: 16.3

Points: 12th

Rajah Caruth returns to the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet this weekend at Talladega.

Caruth will make his sixth start with JRM and his third start at a drafting track for the team. In his most recent start with JRM, he scored his first career NASCAR O’Reilly Series top-five finish at Rockingham Speedway.

In his previous two drafting-track starts this season, Caruth led 23 laps and earned top-10 finishes at both Daytona (10th) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (eighth).

Caruth additionally has three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Talladega, earning a best finish of fourth.

Rajah Caruth

“Talladega is all about putting yourself in the right spot and making smart decisions throughout the race. The draft can change quickly, so you have to stay locked in and be ready to react. I’m looking forward to working with Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and the No. 88 team to put ourselves in position late and have a shot at it. Hopefully we can execute a clean race for HENDRICKCARS.COM and everyone at JR Motorsports.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Talladega Superspeedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Talladega Superspeedway a combined 82 times in the NOAPS. In those starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the organization has recorded four wins, 22 top-fives and 37 top-10s. The average finish is 16.2.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, April 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT.